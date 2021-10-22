A story in the Oct. 14 issue of the Verona Press incompletely listed Tom Pellitteri as the founder of Pellitteri Waste Systems, which starts a new garbage and recycling contract with the City of Verona in January. Tom and his wife, Michele, are co-founders of the business, and he told the Press their three children run the business today and are all Verona Area High School graduates.

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie. 

