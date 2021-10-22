A story in the Oct. 14 issue of the Verona Press incompletely listed Tom Pellitteri as the founder of Pellitteri Waste Systems, which starts a new garbage and recycling contract with the City of Verona in January. Tom and his wife, Michele, are co-founders of the business, and he told the Press their three children run the business today and are all Verona Area High School graduates.
Clarification
Tags
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Oregon
49°F
Cloudy
50°F / 34°F
3 PM
50°F
4 PM
50°F
5 PM
49°F
6 PM
46°F
7 PM
44°F
Latest e-Edition
This month's Corre la Voz
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Verona Press, 156 N. Main St. Oregon, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.