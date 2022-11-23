Verona’s 12 Days of Hometown Holidays will return this season from Dec. 1-12, and from live performances of “Elf, The Musical” to the park tree lighting, Verona will be overflowing with holiday cheer.
To kick off the 12 Days, several local businesses will be participating in A Very Merry Night, where they will each be hosting specials, promotions and sales. That list of participating businesses includes Kismet, Linen & Clove, North & South Seafood & Smokehouse, Purple Goose, Sugar River Pizza, The Toys of Our Lives, Wisconsin Brewing/Lake Louie Brewing, Icki Sticki, Sunborn Gardens, Hodge Podge, Alice Good and Yoga with Molly.
Each day, local businesses will also be featured in a Window Wonderland, where patrons are encouraged to stroll by all businesses to enjoy a featured festive window display. Those who post a photo to the Facebook event page will be entered to win a $10 Verona Gift Card.
The listing of events for 12 Days of Hometown Holidays includes:
Thursday, Dec. 1
A Very Merry Night shop local event (Times vary by event)
7:30 p.m. – “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center
Window Wonderland at The Purple Goose
Friday, Dec. 2
Miller & Sons Supermarket Open House and Silent Auction
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crimson Artist Collective Gift Market
5 p.m. Central Park Tree Lighting
5 p.m 5 Alarm Chili Supper at the Verona Senior Center
6 p.m. Live Music at Hop Haus Brewing Co.
7:30 p.m. “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center
Window Wonderland at Hop Haus Brewing Co. and Miller & Sons Supermarket
Saturday, Dec. 3
Miller & Sons Supermarket Open House and Silent Auction
Breakfast with Santa at State Bank of Cross Plains
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crimson Artist Collective Gift Market
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas in Paoli
2 and 7:30 p.m. “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center
Window Wonderland at State Bank of Cross Plains
Sunday, Dec. 4
Miller & Sons Supermarket Open House and Silent Auction
9 a.m. to noon Live Music and Holiday Coloring Contest at Alice Good
11 a.m. to noon Holiday Story Time at Kismet
2 p.m. “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center
3:30 to 5 p.m. Holiday Open House at Yoga with Molly
Window Wonderland at Sugar River Pizza Co.
Monday, Dec. 5
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Holiday Coloring Contest at Icki Sticki
Window Wonderland at Alice Good
Tuesday, Dec. 6
6 p.m. Holiday Trivia at Hodge Podge
Window Wonderland at Hodge Podge
Wednesday, Dec. 7
4 to 9 p.m. Polar Express Trolley from Hometown Junction Park
Window Wonderland at Verona Vision Care
Thursday, Dec. 8
2 to 5 p.m. Winter Coffee Tasting at Alice Good
6:30 p.m. Holiday Craft at Linen & Clove
6 p.m. Ornament Painting at Hodge Podge
6 p.m. Sip and Shop at Boulder Brew Pub
Window Wonderland at Linen & Clove
Friday, Dec. 9
2 to 5 p.m. Winter Coffee Tasting at Alice Good
7 p.m. Live Music at Toot & Kate's Wine Bar
Window Wonderland at Toot & Kate's Wine Bar and Sunborn Gardens
Saturday, Dec. 10
2 to 5 p.m. Reindeer Live at Sugar Creek Elementary School
Window Wonderland at Stampfli Mortgage
Sunday, Dec. 11
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter Farmers Market at Badger Prairie Needs Network
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch with Santa at Sugar River Pizza
Window Wonderland at Badger Prairie Needs Network
Monday, Dec. 12
Holiday Pop Up Shops at Linen & Clove
Window Wonderland at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce