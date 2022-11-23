Hometown Holidays

Verona’s 12 Days of Hometown Holidays will return this season from Dec. 1-12, and from live performances of “Elf, The Musical” to the park tree lighting, Verona will be overflowing with holiday cheer.

To kick off the 12 Days, several local businesses will be participating in A Very Merry Night, where they will each be hosting specials, promotions and sales. That list of participating businesses includes Kismet, Linen & Clove, North & South Seafood & Smokehouse, Purple Goose, Sugar River Pizza, The Toys of Our Lives, Wisconsin Brewing/Lake Louie Brewing, Icki Sticki, Sunborn Gardens, Hodge Podge, Alice Good and Yoga with Molly.

Each day, local businesses will also be featured in a Window Wonderland, where patrons are encouraged to stroll by all businesses to enjoy a featured festive window display. Those who post a photo to the Facebook event page will be entered to win a $10 Verona Gift Card.

The listing of events for 12 Days of Hometown Holidays includes:

Thursday, Dec. 1

A Very Merry Night shop local event (Times vary by event)

7:30 p.m. – “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center

Window Wonderland at The Purple Goose

Friday, Dec. 2

Miller & Sons Supermarket Open House and Silent Auction

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crimson Artist Collective Gift Market

5 p.m. Central Park Tree Lighting

5 p.m 5 Alarm Chili Supper at the Verona Senior Center

6 p.m. Live Music at Hop Haus Brewing Co.

7:30 p.m. “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center

Window Wonderland at Hop Haus Brewing Co. and Miller & Sons Supermarket

Saturday, Dec. 3

Miller & Sons Supermarket Open House and Silent Auction

Breakfast with Santa at State Bank of Cross Plains

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crimson Artist Collective Gift Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas in Paoli

2 and 7:30 p.m. “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center

Window Wonderland at State Bank of Cross Plains

Sunday, Dec. 4

Miller & Sons Supermarket Open House and Silent Auction

9 a.m. to noon Live Music and Holiday Coloring Contest at Alice Good

11 a.m. to noon Holiday Story Time at Kismet

2 p.m. “Elf, The Musical” at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center

3:30 to 5 p.m. Holiday Open House at Yoga with Molly

Window Wonderland at Sugar River Pizza Co.

Monday, Dec. 5

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Holiday Coloring Contest at Icki Sticki

Window Wonderland at Alice Good

Tuesday, Dec. 6

6 p.m. Holiday Trivia at Hodge Podge

Window Wonderland at Hodge Podge

Wednesday, Dec. 7

4 to 9 p.m. Polar Express Trolley from Hometown Junction Park

Window Wonderland at Verona Vision Care

Thursday, Dec. 8

2 to 5 p.m. Winter Coffee Tasting at Alice Good

6:30 p.m. Holiday Craft at Linen & Clove

6 p.m. Ornament Painting at Hodge Podge

6 p.m. Sip and Shop at Boulder Brew Pub

Window Wonderland at Linen & Clove

Friday, Dec. 9

2 to 5 p.m. Winter Coffee Tasting at Alice Good

7 p.m. Live Music at Toot & Kate's Wine Bar

Window Wonderland at Toot & Kate's Wine Bar and Sunborn Gardens

Saturday, Dec. 10

2 to 5 p.m. Reindeer Live at Sugar Creek Elementary School

Window Wonderland at Stampfli Mortgage

Sunday, Dec. 11

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter Farmers Market at Badger Prairie Needs Network

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch with Santa at Sugar River Pizza

Window Wonderland at Badger Prairie Needs Network

Monday, Dec. 12

Holiday Pop Up Shops at Linen & Clove

Window Wonderland at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce

