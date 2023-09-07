Mark your calendars and get ready for a scenic road trip that will take you to the imaginative art of local artists, because 14 South Artists’ Regional Art Tour is returning this fall.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17, people are invited to visit some of Wisconsin’s finest artists at their home studios located in and around Dane County, according to a 14 South Artists press release.
This year, 27 artists will be participating at 15 separate locations in Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Oregon, Brooklyn, Stoughton and Blanchardville. Original works in metal, fiber, wood, glass, mixed media, pottery, painting, jewelry and photography will be available to purchase during the two-day art tour, ensuring art that will please every taste, the release states.
The 2023 Regional Art Tour features more studio locations and many new artists, all well as longtime members of 14 South Artists, Inc. Those who attend will receive the great opportunity to interact with talented, local artists.
“This late summer, early fall event will take you from city to suburb and village to country roads in search of great art,” the release states. “The scenic views along the route are sure to add to your experience.”
For more information, including a tour map of artists and their respective locations, visit 14southartistsregionalarttour.com. Printed copies of maps are available at the Oregon Art Center, 134 Janesville Street.
This is 14 South Artists, Inc.’s annual showcase event that is possible through generous support of sponsors, including the Village of Oregon, Firefly Coffeehouse and OCA Media. A complete list of sponsors is available online.