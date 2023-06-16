Eighteen students from Verona were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2023 spring semester.
Over 3,000 students who maintained a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the spring semester received this recognition.
The following students earned this honor from Verona: Aidan Bledsoe, Charlie Bogue, Adam Casali, Katie Davidson, Nate Eaton, Torleif Ehrke, Gianna Gnewuch, Kevin Grover, Nate Jaschinski, Dylan Mathiot, Brittney Miner, Shamik Patro, Logan Pinka, Cassie Reynolds, Jenna Roesler, Ryan Streich, Lexi Stremlow and Ryan Woppert.