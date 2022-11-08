Across the state, many races were too close to call on Tuesday’s election night, and Dane County was no exception.
As of 10 p.m., all statewide races including those for Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer and Senator were still being reported by Dane County, along with the results race for the District 2 representative in Congress.
However, more local race tallies were much more telling at the time of deadline.
With 15 of the 18 precincts reported, the Verona Area School District referendum to exceed its revenue limit sits at 69.8% to pass, totaling 9,267 votes, against 4,001 votes in opposition of the referendum, or 30.2%.
With 235 of 269 precincts reported, democratic incumbent Kalvin Barrett held 76.6% of the vote, totaling 197,379 votes, against challenger Anthony D. Hamilton, who sat at 23.2%, or 60,796 votes.
As the lone candidate on the ballot, incumbent Carlo Esqueda (D) was re-elected as Clerk of Circuit Court.
Two county referendums also appeared on the ballot regarding the regulation of marijuana in Dane County.
With 235 of 269 of precincts reported, 81.9% of voters, or 214,096 votes, were in favor of legalizing, taxing and regulating marijuana in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age and older. The second referendum mirrored those numbers, with 82.2% voting in favor to expunge all records of previous convictions for marijuana possession in small amounts in the State of Wisconsin as of 10 p.m.
The third county referendum was regarding if the county should repeal Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient. As of 10 p.m., with 235 of 269 precincts reported, voters were 85.4% in favor for a total of 222,062 votes, versus 37,934 to uphold the statute, for 14.6%.
Below are the tallies reported in Dane County as of 10 p.m. Tuesday on state races (Totals do not reflect statewide results, only those reported from Dane County):
Governor/Lieutenant Governor (214 of 269 precincts reported)
- Tony Evers/Sara Rodriguez (D) — 78.6% (185,715 votes)
- Tim Michels/Roger Roth (R) — 20.6% (48,737 votes)
- Joan Ellis Beglinger/No Candidate (I) — 0.7% (166 votes)
Attorney General (214 of 269 precincts reported)
- Josh Kaul (D) — 77.0% (180,519 votes)
- Eric Toney (R) — 22.9% (53,681 votes)
Secretary of State (214 of 269 precincts reported)
- Doug La Follette (D) — 74.7% (174,546 votes)
- Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (R) — 21.2% (49,475 votes)
- Neil Harmon (L) — 2.0% (4,768 votes)
- Sharyl R. McFarland (WGP) — 2,0% (4,697 votes)
State Treasurer (214 of 269 precincts reported)
- Aaron Richardson (D) — 75.4% (174,772 votes)
- John S. Leiber (R) — 22.9% (52,987 votes)
- Andrew Zuelke (CON) — 1.7% (3,942 votes)
U.S. Senator (214 of 269 precincts reported)
- Mandela Barnes (D) — 77.2% (182,060 votes)
- Ron Johnson (R) — 22.6% (53,366 votes)
Representative in Congress District 2 (214 of 269 precincts reported)
- Mark Pocan (D) — 77.2% (178,539 votes)
- Erik Olsen (R) — 21.8% (51,127 votes)
- Douglas Alexander (I) — 2.0% (4,578 votes)
State Senator District 27 (41 of 62 precincts reported)
- Dianne H. Hesselbein (D) — 69.9% (33,865 votes)
- Robert Relph (R) — 30.1% (14,564 votes)
Representative to the Assembly District 80 (14 of 26 precincts reported)
- Mike Bare (D) — 70.5% (11,359 votes)
- Jacob D. Luginbuhl (R) — 29.4% (4,735 votes)
Stay tuned to veronapress.com for updates as the results continue to unfold and for follow-up reporting on the Nov. 8 midterm election.