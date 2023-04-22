The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced in an April 18 news release that the 2023 Spring Hearing questions and results are now available.
More than 11,500 people responded to the 2023 Spring Hearing questionnaire available online April 10-13. The results and questions are available on the DNR website.
“I’m really pleased to see the amount of participation we had for this year’s Spring Hearings. There were a lot of different topics and issues included, and I’m very happy with the input and public discussions we had around the Spring Hearing questions this year," said Wisconsin Conservation Congress Chair Rob Bohmann. "It tells me the public is interested in being engaged in resource management in Wisconsin and it clearly matters to them; it’s great to see.”
The annual Spring Hearing is an opportunity for the public to provide input on a wide array of natural resources-related proposed rule change questions presented by the DNR and advisory questions presented by the Conservation Congress. The public also has the opportunity to provide input on resolutions that members of the public previously submitted.
Public input received through this process is advisory to Natural Resources Board members, department staff and anyone working on these issues.
Results from the public input will be considered by the Conservation Congress, DNR and Natural Resources Board in the coming months.