The White House is featuring ornaments of student self portraits this year, and about 30 Verona students have their ornaments on one of the 77 White House Christmas trees.
Kabby Hong is the AP English teacher at Verona Area High School. He won the 2022 Wisconsin teacher of the year so his English class had this opportunity.
Faye Bencze, a freshman at VAHS, heard about this opportunity in class and said she was amazed.
“I was like oh my gosh, wait really, like you’re joking,” Bencze said.
But Hong went to the White House last week and found many of the students' ornaments there.
“Apparently he was not [joking], and it’s actually there,” Bencze said.
Bencze is very passionate about art and she said this is neat because she never expected she would have an opportunity like this.
“I don’t think we wake up every morning and think ‘Oh my art is hanging in the White House,’” she said.
Amanda Armstrong, a senior at VAHS, is another student who did art for the White House and she was very excited to do a self portrait. She said it was a cool and fun experience.
And her mother, Denise Armstrong, said she tried a unique, anime style for her portrait, making it more abstract and creative.
“Hers is very unique. I think it is. All of them [the portraits] were. And a lot of them were more like this is what I look like,” Denise said.
Lorelai Riday, a junior at VAHS, also took a more unique angle on her self portrait. Her mother Jen Riday said that she did half anime, half normal to show her two sides. One side is what she shows to the world, and another side represents her true self.
“Only a handful of students around the country have their art there—to see my daughters name and age and Wisconsin hanging on the tree in the place where Abraham Lincoln slept just seemed very big to me,” Jen said.
Lorelai loves to draw so Jen said that doing this was very exciting for her. Jen also said that this has a special meaning for the country to see so many kids' art hanging in the White House.
“During a time when there is a lot of polarization and when we are coming out of the pandemic, it is cool to come back to the root of things and see what really matters,” Jen said. “I’m sure all those kids came from different political backgrounds, so it’s really unifying,”
Jen added that Hong is an amazing teacher. Two of her kids are in his classes, and they really enjoy learning from him. He always gives students time to share about their days before class even starts.
“The award is really well deserved, he’s a really great teacher who cares not just about them learning, but also about them as a person,” Jen said.