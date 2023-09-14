On Saturday, Sept. 9., over a thousand people came together at the Farley Center for a colorful celebration of local art right in the heart of nature.
The first Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) Art Market to take place outside of Madison featured original work from local artists, along with a guided tour of the Farley Center’s 2023 Earth Connections land art exhibit.
“Dane County is lucky to have such a rich creative sector,” the DABL website reads following the Saturday market. “The arts are an economic driver. The arts build wellness, community and save lives.”
According to their website, DABL is a program within Dane Arts that connects local artists and the community through pop-up markets. This event was complete with food vendors Madame Chu, Sunshine Salad Farm, El Sabor de Puebla and Gani Moon, along with musical performances from Cédric Baetche and Gaines & Wagoner.
At the same time, it is the sixth year area artists have created installations along the Farley Center’s Natural Path Sanctuary. Titled “ Earth Connections,” the exhibit is composed of artwork made entirely of natural materials that can decompose back into the Earth.
Those interested can walk the roughly 12-acre Natural Sanctuary Path through Oct. 31 to view the creative outdoor work of local artists. During the Art Market, however, guests had the chance to walk the path on a guided tour alongside some of the participating artists themselves.
Either way, local community members walking through the woods to view the original art may recognize some familiar names, such as Town of Verona residents Mona Cassis and Steve Heuer.
Cassis, who runs the Verona Downtown Farmers Market, has a degree in art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Heuer described himself as a “tagalong artist,” dabbling in pottery as a relaxation activity over the past six years.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing art on the side and watching her do art – and she’s taught me how to do a lot of art just because I was interested across the decades,” he said.
This is their second time participating in the biennial land art exhibit at the Farley Center, which Cassis said brings the opportunity to create something “special” in an outdoor setting.
“It just sounded like a really interesting challenge,” Cassis said about their first time participating. “Because everything has to be biodegradable – they wanted all the art to be part of the environment. And so, for an artist, you’re always looking for a new challenge. And to have those parameters set kind of makes the challenge more exciting.”
Heuer and Cassis’ piece this year is titled “Current” and blends seamlessly into the surrounding woody environment. In his artwork, Heuer said he is drawn to wave patterns and the movement of water.
“So, the idea for this piece is that it’s coming out of the ground, kind of going up the tree and then up into the air,” he said. “It symbolizes a connection from the earth to life… life is like a river, right? And we are all on the river and part of the river at the same time.”
To create this piece, Heuer and Cassis put stakes in the ground, weaving branches through those stakes to create a flowing movement. Cassis said the biggest, but exciting, challenge was using the environment to their advantage.
Cassis was thrilled to have DABL in Verona this year on Sept. 9, saying the market is a “big deal” to help Verona move into the Dane County art scene.
“Verona has always been kind of a bedroom community,” she said. “And it’s really exciting to have DABL come out and recognize Verona… This area has an opportunity to show that there are arts here in this area, and we can be a part of the greater Dane County art scene.”
For more information about DABL, visit dablmarket.com. For more information on the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, visit farleycenter.org.