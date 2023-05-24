Just The Facts

Gilda’s Club Madison offers a community of free emotional support, cancer education and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis, along with those who care for them. All support groups are professionally facilitated, while programs are offered free of charge to more than 4,000 people touched by cancer.

Gilda’s Club is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community, the release states.

Therapeutic Expression programs are sponsored in part by Exact Science and UW Health Carbone Cancer Center, according to the release.