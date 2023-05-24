Gilda’s Club Madison – a non-profit organization that provides social and emotional support to those impacted by cancer – is bringing back their annual Community Art Show this June.
From Wednesday, June 7 until Wednesday, June 21, the community can attend the art exhibition at no cost and view the work of Gilda’s Club members, volunteers and staff, according to an organization news release.
The timeframe also allows attendees of the annual Gilda’s Backyard BBQ fundraiser to enjoy the artwork on the evening of Thursday, June 15.
An opening reception for the Art Show will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at Gilda’s Club Madison in Middleton. The reception will feature live music and appetizers.
Artwork on display will include a variety of mediums, such as paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures.
“Art is a powerful healing force for people who have been affected by cancer,” Program Director Kirsten Norslien said in the release. “It can be a way to express emotions, process experiences and connect with others. We are excited to bring our community together for this celebration of creativity and resilience.”
In addition to the art exhibition, Gilda’s Club offers a variety of other services and programs to support those affected by cancer. These include support groups, healthy living classes, educational programs, creative expression workshops and more. All programs and services are offered at no cost to participants, with opportunities for both in-person and virtual participation, the release states.
“It’s incredibly important for us to bring our community together to celebrate therapeutic expression for those touched by cancer,” CEO Lannia Stenz said in the release. “It helps us remind our neighbors that Gilda’s Club provides much more than just cancer support groups for children and adults.”
For more information and to register for the opening reception, visit gildasclubmadison.org/artshow.