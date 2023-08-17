The City of Verona will see more stop signs – and possibly buses – in the near future.
City Administrator Jamie Aulik announced during a Monday, Aug. 14 Common Council meeting that the city is currently in the process of buying stop signs for a four-way stop at Liberty Drive and Whalen Road.
“Not sure how long it’s gonna take to get the parts in and what not, but that’s a definite thing and our traffic engineer thought, ‘Yep, it’s time,’” he said.
Aulik said the city is working with Madison Metro to potentially increase services to both the city and Epic Systems. This is an effort to alleviate peak times of traffic when Epic employees can’t get on buses, while also increasing the general service to the city.
Mayor Luke Diaz pointed out how bad the traffic can be at the intersection of Main St. and Verona Ave. The city ordered traffic cameras in May, which can help change the light timing to accommodate increased traffic.
Aulik said there is no timeline for the city to receive these cameras.
“We hope to have them by the end of the year, given the part shortage and cameras and all that kind of good stuff,” he said. “Once they’re installed, that’ll be very helpful for that busy area. We can instantaneously respond to traffic backups and try to alleviate them in a much more timely fashion.”
“Unfortunately, for the moment, and with all the construction going on, it’s not gonna help us in the near future here,” he added.
The city is also in the middle of “multilateral negotiations” for a right-of-way near the golf course, Aulik said, which is anticipated to wrap-up by the end of the week.
Lastly, city human resources coordinator Mitch Weckerly recently conducted a compensation survey in the area. The city is in the process of sifting through the collected information.
“Verona seems to be a healthy portion lower than area communities, but we’ll work through that and that’ll be part of the ongoing budget discussion that we have.”
Board notes
The council voted to approve the annexation of around 37 acres of land located at 7085 County Hwy PD. This will become effective upon the execution of an annexation agreement.
A final plat was also approved for 7085 County Hwy PD. Prior to receiving building permits, the developer must enter an agreement with the city. The final plat will become effective upon annexation of the property.
The council approved a special event permit and temporary liquor license for the Hometown Brewdown beer tasting event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23. This is a craft beer festival with proceeds going towards Verona Wildcat Youth Hockey.
According to the council, the applicant expects 50 breweries to participate with around 1,000 attendees. The event will run from 1-6 p.m. with organizers checking IDs and distributing wristbands.
The council also approved a special event permit and temporary liquor license for the Madison 56ers Soccer Club Fall Invitational on Sept. 8-10. The Madison 56ers will sell beer at Reddan Soccer Park during the event.
The drinking area will be fenced in with one in and out point. Club members will check IDs, and the applicant is requesting an officer to help with traffic control on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Lastly, a motion to deny an operator license for Eugene Crisler was brought forth to the council per a recommendation from Chief David Dresser. According to Dresser, Chapter 940 under Wisconsin State Law is an exempt offense for the city to deny an operator license.
The Public Safety and Welfare Committee met prior to the council meeting to discuss this topic and has yet to make a recommendation for the council. District 4 Alder Evan Touchett said the committee listened to the applicant’s feedback and wanted to give it a “serious consideration” for approval.
“Some of the things that we had heard from the applicant made us want to give it a second look,” he said.
Based on research of state statutes and a deeper understanding of the applicant’s situation, Touchett said he cannot support an operator license at this time.
District 4 Alder Beth Tucker Long and District 2 Alder Mara Helmke questioned why the motion was brought to the council without a final recommendation from the Public Safety and Welfare Committee.
Mayor Diaz said committee recommendation is not required for the council to make a motion.
District 1 Alder Chad Kemp requested additional information and input from the city attorney in addition to Chief Dresser.
“For any individual that applies for an operating license in the city – at what point are we denying it based on their past and then not also taking into consideration what they’ve done since then.”
The applicant, Crisler, spoke to the council stating his case. An operating license will allow him to pay the mortgage and support his five children.
“I have a background – I’m not proud of it, I’m ashamed of it – but it doesn’t stop me from helping others,” he said. “We’re talking about a public safety right now – I am no danger to the public.”
Crisler said he currently serves on the Community Policing Advisory Board for the Southwest District of Madison.
“I’m in the community – not just working a job and then going home,” he said. “I’m working for my community – I’m part of the community – and I have alders that are actually supporting me in the community and working together and collaborating to do the work that we all want done in our communities: to have a safe place, to make sure our children grow up and live life and have fun while these events are happening. That’s what I do.”
The council postponed a decision until the next meeting to consult with the city attorney.