Drum roll, please – because Verona Area School District (VASD) educators are back and ready for the start of the 2023-24 school year!
The nearly 1,000 educators in the VASD gathered at the Verona Area High School the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29 for the only all staff event of the year – wearing matching T-shirts and breaking out into dance all in the name of back to school time.
Educators were joined by guests, including the Board of Education, for breakfast and a wellness fair to kick off convocation. After this, Black Star Drum Line helped elevate the energy as staff made their way down a red carpet to the Performing Arts Center. Crowds cheered, waved poms-poms and high-fived the district’s mascot during a morning full of Wildcat pride.
Inside the Performing Arts Center, VASD educators enjoyed a live performance and a warm welcome from assistant superintendent Angela Hawkins. Chris McIntosh – director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin and father of students in the VASD – spoke to the crowd, expressing gratitude for the work they do as educators.
In a touching speech to staff, superintendent Tremayne Clardy demonstrated that at the heart of the Verona Area School District is the students it serves. This year, the district’s five-year Strategic Framework will go into effect – and it was created through the input of over 3,000 individuals, including students, staff, families and community members.
The framework highlights five priority areas that were vetted through public input: student agency, value and belonging, community collaboration, wellness and mental health, along with inclusive teaching and learning. Rather than tackling one area at a time, VASD will act on all five simultaneously.
When discussing each priority area for the district, Clardy shared videos with the crowd of elementary students explaining what each priority area means to them. And even at the all-staff event, students remained at the center, with Clardy bringing two students who shared in the videos out on stage.
“Our students know what they want and need in education, and to be able to partner with our students – no matter what their age and bring their stories to life – is fulfilling as an educator, and so that’s why we do the work we do,” Clardy said.
Additionally, a handful of educators were recognized in the Performing Arts Center – those celebrating 25 years and Angie Murphy, the girls basketball coach of 19 years who announced her retirement.
Students and staff officially head back to class for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.