The Verona Area Community Theater (VACT) is ready to transport the community to the colorful land of Oz.
For two weekends this June, VACT is bringing a familiar story to the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center: “The Wizard of Oz.”
Director Marsha Heuer has been involved with VACT for 20 years now and is making a return to community theater after serving as the theater director and teacher in Sun Prairie for over a decade. She is currently a social studies teacher at Oregon High School.
“I didn’t have time to direct at the community theater level because I was so consumed with directing two plus shows a year with the high school students,” she said. “So, I’m really excited to be back and be able to direct for community theater.”
Heuer’s directorial debut was VACT’s “High Society” in 2012 with an adult-only cast consisting of 30-35 people. Now, she is working with over 80 cast members ranging in age from three-years-old to 85 for “The Wizard of Oz.”
The cast includes 85 local and surrounding community members from Verona, Madison, Oregon, McFarland, Stoughton, Mount Horeb, Evansville, Belleville, Blanchardville, DeForest, Morrisonville, Cambridge and Fitchburg.
Heuer said this show includes VACT veterans, but also a lot of new people stepping into roles. For her, community theater is about involving the community – and she loves being able to bring everyone together to put on a show.
“That’s been the most fun thing – is to really just bring the fun back into the theater and give everybody a platform to showcase their creativity,” Heuer said.
In addition to having such a wide range of cast members, VACT’s summer musical also includes multiple whole families performing together – some for the first time. Heuer’s son, Theo, is starring as a munchkin in his first official show, while her husband, Craig, is a member of the flight crew.
Emerald Doll, who stars as the Wicked Witch of the West, is performing alongside her two kids, Scarlett and Phillip Doll IV, and her husband, Philip Doll III. While Doll enjoys sharing theater with her kids – a huge part of her life – she noted that it can be difficult at times, especially when it comes practicing her own lines on top of helping her children.
Garrett Coombs is taking on the role of Tin Man in his tenth production with VACT, alongside his wife, Natalie, and daughter, Penelope.
“Getting to be in a show with my family is all I ever wanted from life,” he said. “Of course, if my daughter decides playing sports is her thing, I’ll be there for every game. But for now, getting to see her excited face as she’s learning how to be a Munchkin is a dream come true. The true challenge is getting her to leave rehearsal at the end of the night. She’d rather run around with her new best friend, Theo, than go home.”
With so many helping hands in the cast, Doll said they’ve been able to utilize different peoples’ talents to make props for the production.
“We can just be a lot prouder of that too – that it’s homemade and we’re doing everything we can to make the best show with resources we have,” Doll said.
VACT works hard to make sure theater is accessible for everyone, holding rehearsals only three days a week and hosting theme nights throughout the process to connect as a community.
“I think Verona puts on a really good show… but at the top core of everything, everybody just wants to be on stage and put on a show and it’s not about an individual within that show,” Doll said. “It’s just really supportive in helping each other grow to hopefully be the best performer they can be.”
“Every single person seen onstage and a great deal you don’t see (have) dedicated a huge amount of their lives to this show,” Coombs said. “Some other area theaters aspire to be more than community and do so splendidly. But along the way, they lose the heart of the community. And as the Tin Man – I can’t help but respect that heart all the more.”
Peeking behind the curtain
When it comes to portraying such well-known characters on the stage, it’s not always the easiest task. Doll has had fun playing her first role as an antagonist, working hard to get in the Wicked Witch’s head and do her character justice.
“People have a perception of the Witch, and so I feel like people are either going to say, ‘That was good, I liked it,’ or ‘You missed it,’” she said. “You’re never gonna make everybody happy… but I really want to bring new life to her too and give her a little bit of a quirky side as well as being this woman who enjoys creating chaos everywhere she goes.”
Mya Lebakken, who plays Dorothy Gale, starred in her first performance in Kindergarten, but said her interest in theater was sparked at Oregon High School. This is her third time performing with VACT.
When playing the lead, Lebakken has enjoyed how much Dorothy cares about her friends and family.
“They are truly the most important thing to her, and she would do just about anything for them,” she said.
Lebakken has also faced a few challenges with playing Dorothy, such as learning all the lines, songs and dances that come with such a well-known show. She also faced a new, but exciting, challenge in acting alongside two dogs who play her furry companion Toto.
“I’m a big dog person and I haven’t been able to have a dog in the past couple of years, so it’s like having a dog best friend for a couple of hours a day at rehearsal and then going home,” she said.
New to the VACT stage this summer is J. Peter Shaw, who plays the Wizard of Oz. At 85-years-old, he is the oldest cast member and is reprising this role for the fifth time in his life.
Shaw’s first performance was with the Children’s Theater of Madison in 1980, where he starred as Mayor Shinn in “The Music Man.” Since then, he has worked with eight or nine local groups on different performances as his hobby.
The first time Shaw played the Wizard was in 1988. He took on the role again in 2002, 2007 and 2014 before auditioning for VACT’s rendition this summer.
“I’ve done many, many roles, but it’s a role that I thought at my advanced age, I could handle yet,” he said. “No dancing, no vocal solos and that sort of thing. So far, so good – I’ve been upright all the time.”
While becoming the Tin Man, Coombs said each of Dorothy’s traveling companions is searching for the thing they value the most, personally.
“It’s been interesting to try to find the heart of the Tin Man before receiving it from the Wizard,” he said. “Scarecrow and Lion have a number of lines of them coming up with good plans or overcoming their nerves. Tin Man’s reflective lines are more about worry, so I’ve tried to find moments of strength in his compassion and joy.”
A major challenge Coombs encountered was adapting to the Tin Man costume. He was offered a chance to make a new costume using the same material cosplayers use for armor at conventions.
Forty hours of work later, Coombs was faced with an intricate set of metallic-appearing armor with elastic joints. While it’s flexible enough, he said it still restricts his movement. Instead of fighting it, he’s learned to lean into the rigidity of movement to accentuate it into a feature of the character.
When “The Wizard of Oz” first made its debut, the transition from sepia-toned Kansas to the colors of Munchkinland was one of the first widespread uses of color. VACT’s Kansas is as sepia-toned as possible on stage, and Coombs hopes the transition into the colorful Oz in a living breathing space is as magical to the audience as it was onscreen in 1939.
“This is a classic show that I think everybody in their life needs to see at least once, and if they haven’t seen it in the movies yet, that is okay, but this is the time that they can see it and they’re gonna see a good representation of what that movie embodied with our own little twists on it,” Heuer said.
“I just hope they allow themselves to get swept away in the magic, in the color, in the dancing, in the music – and just enjoy,” she added.