The proposed all funds tax levy is $71,536,367, a 3.45% increase from the previous year. A Budget Hearing and Annual Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

The proposed tax mill rate for the 2023-24 budget is $11.40. This is an estimated $1,140 tax impact on homes per $100,000 of home value, which is consistent with last year’s budget. This number will not be finalized until October, Wiese said.

Deputy superintendent Chad Wiese said the goals of the budget were to plan for student-centered operating needs of the district, plan for future capital needs and respect taxpayers with purposeful long-range planning. This is during a time where the district is experiencing increased enrollment that will signal future capital needs and property values sit at historic rates, Wiese said.

During the Sept. 11 meeting, the board approved a preliminary operating budget for the district at $102,166,521.

Administrative Rule Updates

Assistant superintendent Angela Hawkins and director of special education Sara Halberg presented changes to administrative rules regarding seclusion or physical restraint.

The main updates are related to the notification section of the rule, as well as to special provisions for students with disabilities, Halberg explained.

Board members were provided copies of the district’s Seclusion and Restraint Reporting Form. The first page includes the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s definition of seclusion and restraint. The second page includes a reporting form that families receive, followed by a staff debriefing document.

On the very first day of a seclusion or restraint event, families are notified via a phone call, Halberg added. The reporting form is then provided in writing within three business days.

“The second page really provides more of a detailed description of the events that are happening that are shared with the family,” Halberg said.

Included on the final staff debriefing page are two new additions: “What changes need to be made to prevent the need for seclusion and restraint in the future,” and “What happened to rebuild therapeutic rapport with the student?” This information is learned through conversations with family members, Halberg said.

“We want to build on all the positives and all the things that we can do differently so that we are reducing the need for seclusion and restraint,” Halberg said.

Another new component is a clarification in the special education section – parents of students with IEPs (Individualized Education Plan) will meet with the district within 10 school days after the second seclusion/restraint event in any school year.