The Verona Area School District (VASD) Board of Education had an eventful meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, which included updates about safety and security heading into the 2023-24 school year.
VASD director of security and crisis management Corey Saffold said one of the biggest improvements are the new secured entrances at both Savanna Oaks Middle School and Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
“You don’t have anywhere to go when you walk into that space, you’re in a secured area – as it should be,” he said.
Saffold said previously, doors to the buildings were kept locked – which was “somewhat secure” – however once individuals were buzzed in, they had access to the whole building.
“This (update) allows us to completely control access to our schools,” he said. “This is a huge improvement for the safety and security of our schools.”
This year, the district also got what Saffold called a “major camera upgrade.” There are now cameras at every greeter station, several more cameras at Badger Ridge Middle School and several in the works at Savanna Oaks.
“There were sections of the building – entire wings of the building – that did not have any camera coverage,” he said.
VASD passed an audit through the Office of School Safety with high remarks, Saffold told the board. This included a comment that the district has “one of the best threat assessment processes.”
Saffold noted one change to the district’s Incident Response Protocols, which now requires everyone to stay not only in buildings, but in classrooms, during secure holds. When the district received a credible threat last year, staying in the building wasn’t enough, Saffold said, which demonstrated an additional need to control the movement of students.
Saffold also pointed out the effectiveness of the VASD Tip Line, saying it is very actively used.
“Our main source of information and our main source of preventing things from happening is from our ‘See Something, Say Something’ model that comes through our Tip Line,” he said.
Looking ahead, Saffold said district principals will complete a school-wide safety drill by the end of September. Threat assessment training, in collaboration with the Verona Police Department, will begin in October.
Table Top Discussions – which cover a variety of scenarios for team members to respond to – will also begin in October with both the Verona and Fitchburg police departments, Saffold said.
Lastly, VASD has been collaborating with the Verona Police Department to create a Peer/Youth Court, Saffold said, which he hopes to have ready in approximately four months.
“It’s a process we’ve been trying to implement and get underway for some time now,” he said.
A Peer/Youth Court is a program for youth charged with misdemeanor offenses that emphasizes restorative justice.
“I just want to say thank you again for doing this work,” Board clerk Nicole Vafadari said. “I think we often forget how much this is a uniquely American school, and they don’t have threat assessments in European schools. I just appreciate how much effort you and your team of professionals put into this, because every parent who sends their child through any doors of school counts on you all to keep them all safe.”
‘Honoring the land upon which we stand’
The Board of Education approved a recommendation for the Ho-Chunk flag to fly at district buildings and will now begin meetings with a Ho-Chunk Land Acknowledgement.
Last spring, Verona Area High School (VAHS) counselor Lesley Morrison spoke to the board about recognizing the Ho-Chunk Nation through the flying of the Ho-Chunk flag. Following this and an understanding of the district’s equity framework, superintendent Tremayne Clardy said it felt appropriate to move forward with a new administrative rule.
This new rule – 840 – gives the district parameters to fly the United States flag, Wisconsin flag and the Ho-Chunk Flag. It does not apply to flags displayed within buildings.
The language of the rule was approved by members of the Ho-Chunk Nation through conversation, Clardy said.
Rule 840 states that all flags flown over school district property must represent entities falling within the following categories:
Federal Flags: The United States national flag or any flags representing federal entities or agencies
Wisconsin State Flag: Flags representing Wisconsin and the governing body of the state
Native American Land Flags: Flags representing federally recognized Native American tribes or nations, acknowledging the historical and cultural significance of the land on which the district is situated. In recognition of the ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk Nation, VASD will fly the Ho-Chunk Tribal Flag
In addition, the board will read the following land acknowledge prior to the start of meetings, which was written by Morrison and VAHS graduate Bronwyn Wunder:
“There are currently 12 Tribal Nations who call Wisconsin home, with the Ho-Chunk Nation being the primary group living around Madison. No matter where you are in the state, you are on the ancestral land of a tribal nation. As we begin our day, we honor the land upon which we stand.”