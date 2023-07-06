The curtains may have closed, but another round of applause is due – because two local productions were recognized at this year’s Jerry Awards.
Cast and crew members from Verona Area High School’s (VAHS) “Urinetown the Musical” and Verona Area Community Theater’s “The SpongeBob Musical” collectively earned 9 awards from the Overture Center’s high school program.
Known as the Jerry Awards, the program encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater, according to the Overture website. At the same time, it works to elevate the importance of musical theater in high schools across the state.
Jerry Award winners are recognized at an award show in June each year, with this year's event being held on Sunday, June 11. The ceremony features performances from award-winning students across the state.
“Urinetown the Musical”
“Urinetown the Musical,” performed by VAHS students in Oct. 2022, received five awards, including Outstanding Musical. Alexander Kiefert and Eva Perez took home Outstanding Lead awards, Morty Arnol won for Outstanding Supporting Performance and Henry Gabrielski received the Spirit Award.
Heather Thorpe, VAHS choir director and director of "Urinetown," said it was a huge honor to be recognized at the 2023 Jerry Awards for the dedication students had to last year’s musical.
Over 80 high schools across Wisconsin enter the Jerry Awards program. After entering, judges are sent to watch performances, Thorpe said.
Sometimes they’ll get comments back, and in some cases, nominations. This year, “Urinetown” received 22 nominations.
“It’s exciting for the kids to be recognized kind of outside our community for the hard work that they put in,” she said. “We always get a lot of support from our community and from our school, but it’s just fun for them to get that outside recognition.”
Students began preparing for the October production of “Urinetown” in August 2022 with a summer theater camp, ending the school year with a performance at the Overture Center alongside students from across the state.
Thorpe said Perez, who took on the role of Hope Cladwell, enjoyed working with different directors and performers from across the state at the 2023 Jerry Awards. As one of the Outstanding Lead recipients, Perez performed in one of the medleys featuring fellow Outstanding Leads, such as her co-star Kiefert and VACT’s Coen Faber.
VAHS students put on an outstanding show last fall with “Urinetown,” Thorpe said, and it was due to the efforts of the entire cast, crew and pit orchestra.
“It was just fun to see the kids grow through that process, and learn how musical theater works… all the elements of theater from being a performer to building the set to learning about costuming – because kids really get to learn about all aspects of theater,” Thorpe said.
“The SpongeBob Musical”
VACT’s “The SpongeBob Musical,” which ran in April 2023, won four Jerry Awards, with a total of 18 nominations. Emma Vogel was recognized for Outstanding Direction, Coen Faber as Outstanding Lead, along with Daniel Christian and Denali Kraemer earning Spirit Awards.
The production included 55 high school students that represented over a dozen school districts in the Dane County area, director Emma Vogel told the Press.
While Vogel is thankful for the Jerry Award program and its celebration of youth arts in Wisconsin, she tries to make it clear to performers that any accolades that come, or the lack of recognition, should not be the measure of success used to determine how good the production was.
“The feedback we get is very valuable, but as a director, I find that the biggest measures of success for a show are: Did my actors treat each other and the crew with kindness and respect as they worked together on this production? Did my actors grow as performers? Did my actors grow in their love for the arts? Did we engage the community and make them laugh or give them some joy or make them think?” she said.
The talent at auditions for VACT’s Teen Shows never ceases to amaze Vogel, she said, and she appreciates that there is an avenue through the Jerry Awards program to highlight this talent and connect teen performers across Wisconsin. VACT has been participating in the program since its inception during the 2009-2010 school year.
Though Faber is only a freshman this year, Vogel said VACT was “not at all surprised” when he received an Outstanding Lead award.
“He is an incredibly talented singer, dancer and actor, and really gave his all to the character and performance,” she said.
Part of what made Faber’s performance so memorable was his costume, Vogel said. His mom, Kari, and her husband, Derek, created an extra pair of legs that was sewn into his costume so he looked more like a squid.
“Dancing and walking around stage in that costume was not easy, but Coen made it look effortless – and the way he physically portrayed the character was such a hit with the audience and one of the reasons he really stood out.”
Vogel won an award for Outstanding Direction at this year’s Jerry Awards. While she is honored, Vogel said anything she does as a director is supported by an amazing team of people.
“It’s a team effort and most of our staff volunteer their time and energy to put this show together – I could not have done this incredibly complicated show without them,” she said.
When working on the production, Vogel enjoyed spending time with the actors to develop their characters. Since all the characters are based on a well-known cartoon, she said it was important for the performers to be big, silly and use their voice, face and body language to create a “human” version of the cartoon character they were portraying.
While it was definitely a challenge, Vogel was really proud of the result.
“All of my leads really committed to making their characters come to life in a really fun way,” she said. “Nicholas Brandenburg, our SpongeBob, did an especially good job getting his speaking and singing voice to tonally match the very well-known voice of the cartoon.”
VACT’s Teen Show will return in 2024 with “Anastasia.”
For more information about the Jerry Awards, including a full list of 2023 winners, participating schools and a recording of this year’s show, visit overture.org/engage/jerry-awards-ensemble.