Meet the 2023 Jerry Award Winners Verona Area High School’s production of “Urinetown the Musical” – October 2022 Outstanding Musical Direction, Choreography and Scenic Design – Brian Cowing

Musical Direction – Heather Thorpe and Eric Anderson

Scenic Design – Toshi Kinoshita

Lighting Design – Tom Littrell

Costume Design – Leslie Frank-Taylor

Sound Design – Logan Hopp and Kyle Spradling Outstanding Lead Alexander Kiefert as Caldwell B Cladwell

Eva Perez as Hope Cladwell Outstanding Supporting Performance Morty Arnol as Hot Blades Harry Spirit Award Henry Gabrielski Verona Area Community Theater’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” – April 2023 Outstanding Direction Emma Vogel Outstanding Lead Coen Faber as Squidward Q. Tentacles Spirit Award Daniel Christian

Denali Kraemer

VAHS Fall Musical Preview The Verona Area High School has announced “Cinderella” as the fall 2023 musical. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5-7, with an additional 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Oct. 7. More information on tickets to come.

About “Urinetown the Musical” “Urinetown” is a musical satire of the legal system, social irresponsibility, capitalism, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theater itself. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year-old drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

About “The SpongeBob Musical” When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world.