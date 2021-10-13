Dozens of people took advantage of the fall weather on Saturday, Oct. 9 to take part in the fourth annual Pumpkin Chuck event at the Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Children and adults alike chucked pumpkins from a 15 foot tall trebuchet. The pumpkins were launched into the pond.
Children also enjoyed activities including pumpkin carving, glitter tattoos and caricatures.
The pumpkin chucking-goers enjoyed brats, hamburgers and pulled pork sandwiches served by the Mount Horeb Gridiron Club.
The autumnal event also included gourmet popcorn, lemonade, beer and live polka music by the Mike Schneider Polka Band.