Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar has debuted a colorful, bright mural to share a positive message with people passing through Downtown Verona: “Do more of what makes you happy.”
Last year, Megan Clark – co-owner of Toot + Kate’s – went public with an idea to move the community wine bar from its home at 109 S. Main St. to new commercial property on West Verona Avenue. The goal of the move, Clark said, was to provide more space and a patio for the local business to grow.
“I had so much support, everyone was excited,” she said. “And then – around the holidays this past year – it just all fell apart.”
In January 2023, Clark had to share news that the move would be too expensive for Toot + Kate’s. She recalled “freaking out” after feeling like she got the community invested and excited about the possibility of their local business growing.
“I was just feeling super low,” Clark said.
Knowing the wine bar would stay put on Main Street for the foreseeable future, Clark committed to re-energizing the current space.
“I wanted to get back to (the) basics of why we started this business seven years ago – and just the feel-good, happy place that we are,” she said.
After having a conversation with a friend, Clark said they both agreed that Downtown Verona needed a mural – and she thought their business on Main Street would serve as the perfect canvas.
Though Clark does not own the building, she went through a process with the landlord and neighbors to approve a mural that now decorates the side of the wine bar.
To create the mural, Clark worked with Ray Mawst of OhYa Studio. Mawst co-founded the studio with Brian Kehoe in 2020.
Clark recalled seeing the artists’ work at Hilldale, on Monroe Street and in Middleton, which she described as “simple, happy, bright and uplifting.”
“It just fit our vibe,” she added.
For Clark, an important part of the mural process has been the collaboration between herself and Mawst of OhYa Studio. After explaining the goals of the mural – such as the quote and design – Clark said he “brought it to life.”
Mawst worked on the mural for approximately two weeks, he said, due to weather delays. He has enjoyed the process of working with Toot + Kate’s and appreciated Clark’s detailed goals for the final product – noting not many people have a solid idea prior to requesting a mural.
Whenever anyone passes by the new, brightly colored artwork on Main Street, Clark hopes it brings a smile to their face, allows for an exhale of stress or worry and relays a simple message.
“Just (an) uncomplicated reminder of: life is good, do what makes you happy, keep it simple, enjoy it,” she said.
Clark intentionally designed a mural that can stay on the side of the building for years to come, no matter who occupies the space.
“Main Street is such a special place, and I think Verona craves more things like this,” she said. “I think the people of Verona crave more life, creativity and inclusivity… Just more of a feeling of togetherness and making it something special.”