The Verona Area School District (VASD) is preparing to say goodbye to the 2023 Summer School students during their last day of classes on Friday, July 21.
VASD currently offers summer courses for students in grades preK-5 at Sugar Creek Elementary. Students in grades 6-12 participate in classes at Verona Area High School.
Summer school comes at no cost to families and takes place during three different sessions – Session A (June 20-30), Session B (July 10-21) and Session C (June 20 through July 21). There were no classes during the week of July 3.
On July 12, VASD invited the Press to spend a morning with students and staff participating in Summer School. To read a full story and view more pictures, check out next week’s edition of the Press.