Concerts in the Park – a longtime Verona staple – garnered the largest crowd the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has ever seen at Harriet Park for its opening night on Thursday, July 6.
Community members of all ages filled the grass with blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the start of a month’s worth of free music in the park. Local band Frank Martin Busch & the Names kicked off the series with Americana music.
The sun shone bright as families and friends enjoyed picnics, frolicked around the playground or battled in games of pickleball.
This year, each concert at Harriet Park will feature two different food trucks with an option for dinner and a sweet treat to follow. Opening night featured Paoli Street Eats and Frios Gourmet Pops.
Concerts in the Park has been a tradition in the Verona community for a long time, chamber executive director Le Jordan said. It was initially a program run by the city, but the chamber took it over around six or seven years ago.
“That was always a staple over at Harriet Park,” she said. “Every Thursday night in July – it was just pretty set.”
Around the same time the chamber took over Concerts in the Park, construction was underway on Main Street. Jordan said they wanted everyone to know that businesses were still open during that time, so the chamber decided on hosting an event.
“And live music is always a great way to bring people out,” she said.
In 2017, the chamber held the first ever Music on Main at Hometown Junction Park, a free public concert every two weeks on Friday throughout June, July and August.
Music on Main quickly became popular among local community members. Jordan said the chamber decided to continue supporting local musicians, keeping the biweekly concerts going following the completion of construction.
Now, the chamber promotes both Music on Main and Concerts in the Park as a summer concert series, despite taking place at different locations. Guests are invited to bring a picnic, their own beverages (including alcoholic drinks) and support local musicians at both area parks throughout the summer months.
Jordan has loved providing a chance for the community to come out and enjoy free, live music
“It’s wonderful to see the little kids who come out and they don’t even know what they’re doing – dancing to the music, clapping and bouncing,” she said. “It’s just such a nice way to introduce children to live music and events like this. I love to see families get out and enjoy being outside.”
Plus, hosting this series supports local musicians who depend on performances to survive, Jordan said. She tries to bring a range of different musicians for everyone to come out and enjoy.
And in the end, the summer of music wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses – who allow the chamber to host community events at free, or minimal, costs.
“If it weren’t for our local businesses, these events would not be happening,” Jordan said. “We hope everybody comes out and enjoys it – wonderful, wonderful local musicians and just a nice way to get out in the summer.”
For more information about upcoming concerts, visit veronawi.com.