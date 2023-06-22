The Verona Area Historical Society’s (VAHS) May meeting brought together one of the largest crowds in the organization’s history to share memories about a Disney television serial filmed in Verona during June 1956.
In the 1940s, Disney was already making a big name for itself with the release of classic movies such as “Bambi,” “Dumbo,” “Cinderella,” Pinocchio” and “Alice in Wonderland.” The ‘50s saw an increase in television use, with Disney debuting a show called “The Mickey Mouse Club” in 1955.
The following year in 1956, Disney entered an agreement with the American Dairy Association to create a dramatic series illuminating life on a dairy farm in a way that would pique children’s interest, according to VAHS president Jesse Charles.
This serial, titled “Adventure in Dairyland,” aired in 1956 as part of season two of “The Mickey Mouse Club.” It featured mouseketeers from the popular show, Annette Funicello and Sammy Ogg, who took a trip to Wisconsin to live and work with a farm family.
The Wisconsin farm chosen for “Adventure in Dairyland” happened to be the Sisk Farm on Sugar River Road in Verona. Scenes were shot on the farm, in surrounding fields, rural roads and even at the University of Wisconsin’s Agriculture Department, according to Charles.
Dr. Ira and Fredrica Sisk owned the Sisk Farm in 1956. According to Charles, Ira served in World War I and was the first to practice urology in Madison. Fredrica was an officer for the Attic Angels, involved with the Girl Scouts and passionate about photography.
The Sisk family received a personal letter from Walt Disney thanking them for allowing their home to be the filming location. The letter is dated on July 23,1956.
For the grand finale dance scene in the show, the Sisk barn was transformed into a sound stage for members of the Verona community to join actors in performing square dances, yodeling and playing Alpenhorns.
Nearly 70 years later, the filming of “Adventure in Dairyland” continues to leave a mark on the Verona community, with local residents remembering the excitement of having Disney stars in town or even getting the chance to participate in the series themselves.
Charles said VAHS meetings typically garner around 30-50 guests, but counted around 106 people at the May meeting. Parking quickly filled up as community members gathered at the Senior Center to watch clips of the series and chat with a panelist of local film stars.
Members of the panel were Mary Beth (Jordan) Lewison, Rita (Richardson) Little, William Kahl Sr. and Jim Winkelman – all of whom square danced in the final scene of “Adventure in Dairyland.” Later in the meeting, Barbara (Kahl) Gust and Bernadine (Roesli) La Fasse joined the discussion.
Lewison grew up in a family with seven kids, and recalls her neighbor, George Richardson, asking her father about starting a square dancing club. Every Saturday night in the summer, the group met regularly in a barn they called the “Hoedown Hut.”
“We went there to enjoy ourselves,” Kahl Sr. said. “Mother took us over there and we learned to square dance – we liked to dance.”
George Richardson provided music with his own sound system, Lewison said, and they also used a jukebox.
“We didn’t always square dance – when he gave us a break, we would do rock ‘n roll,” she said.
The group continued to meet for roughly three years, Lewison said, dancing with boys and girls of all ages. She said George was a great promoter of the group, and it was actually him who applied for the Disney film.
“We were pretty excited because ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ was coming – it was a big deal,” she said. “We all got social security cards for the first time. They paid us $10 a day for the movie – that was big money. It took five days to film the square dance scene.”
The panelists recalled a table filled with food each day of the filming which they eagerly enjoyed. When filming the final square dance scene, however, they remembered the barn feeling extremely hot from all the lights.
During break times from filming, the panelists described getting to explore and play in the yards of Sisk Farm. Annette Funicello was not allowed to play with them, though, and returned to her trailer with her mother for classes.
Winkelman said he was a little intimidated by the filming process, specifically keeping his shirt clean.
“You had to wear the same clothes every day – and my shirt was white – so, you’re definitely scared you’re gonna spill pop down the front of your shirt and be real embarrassed by that,” he said.
The meeting concluded with watching the final square dancing scene, pausing to point out local faces. Audience members had the chance to share their own memories from the big month in 1956 and ask questions.
Disney’s “Adventure in Dairyland” is available to watch in full on YouTube. Make sure to pause the film to try and spot some familiar Verona faces.