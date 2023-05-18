Love and magic filled the air at Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) on Saturday, May 13, when a pre-Mother’s Day tea party fundraiser brought families together to share conversations with local female leaders over delicious treats in support of the local food pantry.
The “Girls Rock! A Wonderland Tea Party” fundraiser featured local leaders and entrepreneurs, such as Rye Kimmet (Kismet Books), Gail Ambrosius (Chocolatier), Rebecca Ribley (WKOW-TV), Samantha Pickering (Verona Police Department), Amy Adams (Verona Public Library) and Lily Edgar (Madison Ballet).
Once checked in, guests were seated at tables with a different female leader to engage with in conversations and ask questions. Local children’s author Alina Loux had a few special surprises for attendees, including a reading of her newest book, “If You Were the Moon, My Love,” along with an unreleased verse.
Loux was very excited to participate in the tea party fundraiser at BPNN and bond with community members in a fun, female empowering environment. She also said it provides a great chance to learn about the pantry and their operations.
“What a cool opportunity for kids who are going to be there to think about the work they do there and why it’s valuable to take care of our community like that,” she said.
Though originally from Iowa, Loux moved to Madison with her husband – then fiancé – after graduating from college in 2009. She said growing up, her family didn’t have the fanciest stuff, but her mother always prioritized reading – taking time to pick out special picture books for holidays.
“From a young age, I had a really strong appreciation for really beautiful picture books and the genre in general,” she said.
Three years ago, Loux had a daughter of her own – Ember. Suddenly, she found herself reading upwards of 25-30 picture books a day.
After immersing herself in the genre and understanding the structure, Loux said the inspiration for her first book, “The Toothbrush Circus,” “flew out of her.”
However, Loux said she never intended to publish her newest book “If You Were the Moon, My Love.” The recently released picture book started as a love letter – in the form of a poem – to her daughter Ember.
Ember has a fascination with the moon, she said. One night, while snuggling her, Loux recalled saying, ‘Oh, Ember. If you were the moon, I’d build a ladder and climb all the way up to the moon and be with you.’
Later that night, Loux sat down and started creating additional comparisons expressing her love for Ember, such as “if you were the ocean,” or “if you were a mountain.” When reading it to Ember the next day, she knew her daughter got the sentiment immediately.
“She asked me to read it again and again,” she said.
Soon, Loux was going over drafts for new books with someone she trusts and happened to mention the poem.
“I showed it to her, and she was just like, ‘This is the one,’” she said. “If I never would’ve had that conversation, this book would have never seen the light of the day.”
Writing the initial poem only took Loux a couple of days, she said, but honing it for a final picture book involved a lot of back and forth with her editor.
“We’re talking about 300 words, but every word has to count,” she said.
As someone who’s always been creative, Loux also designs the pictures for her books. When it came to “If You Were the Moon, My Love,” she made decisions about how to personify both the parent and child through artwork.
Loux said she questioned whether to represent herself in the book or create silhouettes so it’s not distinguishable who the parent is.
“I ended up changing the person who is like the mother from page to page, so the idea is that it’s more about a universal parent figure than it is about a particular person,” she said.
Hands down, Loux said the best part of her career is getting to share it with her daughter – noting the way she responds to her books is “magical” and “means everything to her.”
And just the other day, her husband pointed out how not only does Ember get to read her mom’s books, but some day, her own kids will as well.
“And that is just – oh my gosh – so meaningful to have a direct gift that I can pass on to the people that I love and the people that they love,” she said.