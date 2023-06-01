As one of the largest elementary schools in Dane County, Sugar Creek continues to set an example with an emphasis on healthy living and wellness.
On Monday, May 22, hundreds of students, staff and families began their day with a .65 mile walk around the elementary school – an event that contributes to Sugar Creek’s collection of local, state and national Healthy School awards.
Sugar Creek was the first school in the Verona Area School District to receive recognition in Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s “America’s Healthiest Schools” program in 2018. This is a prestigious honor for school practices that support mental, physical and social-emotional needs of the community, according to the website.
All 699 students, 92 staff members, along with hundreds of families, dogs and grandparents joined for the All-School Walk around Sugar Creek before students went off to classrooms for a day of learning, Principal Todd Brunner said.