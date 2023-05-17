The Verona American Legion asks the community to join in paying tribute to fallen veterans.
An indoor Memorial Day Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center.
Immediately following the indoor program, the outdoor portion will convene at the Verona Cemetery. This will include a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Everyone is invited to join for a potluck luncheon around 12 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass; plates and utensils will be provided.