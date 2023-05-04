This is the final article in a three-part series surrounding phosphorus levels in Badger Mill Creek and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS (Phosphorus Limits and Updated Solutions).
The Press will continue to cover the project following the district’s suggestion of discontinuing the flow as a final compliance solution on Thursday, April 27.
When crossing the Lincoln Street pedestrian bridge over Badger Mill Creek, the elements of nature this area provides to an otherwise urban environment were evident.
As people passed by on the paved path walking their dogs, biking or hiking, the sounds of birds chirping, ducks splashing in the stream and flowing water accompanied the spring breeze.
On Thursday, April 20, members of the Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor – David Lonsdorf and Brian Christian – joined the Press at the Lincoln Street pedestrian bridge to discuss the group’s restoration work near the local stream, along with future goals for the corridor.
According to their website, the group’s mission is to “restore, protect and sustain natural resources within the Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor by participating in the restoration and conservation of natural plant and animal communities and geologic/hydrologic features.”
The group was formed in 2020 after the City of Verona and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s project on the Eastview Heights Nature Sanctuary and the Ice Age Trail. When two new sewer pipes went in along Badger Mill Creek, Lonsdorf said the corridor was widened considerably since all the trees in the way were removed.
“That’s really the basis of why the friends group formed – was protesting over cutting down these trees,” he said.
In the fall of 2021, the bare soil that was previously under construction was planted with a native mix. Rather than a typical native mix which can have around 70 different species, Lonsdorf said this only contained around 20-30 species.
During the winter, the friends went in and overseeded the area with additional seeds given to them by Dane County Parks. The goal is to establish a prairie, which Christian said can take time – and is currently in its second year.
“Hopefully it will be a more beautiful, biodiverse plant community,” he said.
Lonsdorf noted, however, there is currently no long-term plan to maintain this prairie, which involves mowing and prescribed burning. Since the environmental corridor includes both city and Dane County land, the friends group is looking for ways to work together to achieve objectives for the area.
Similarly, Dane County Parks is working with the friends to establish another prairie on a five-acre field adjacent to the Military Ridge Reserve, Christian said.
“We are really enthused about working with the City and the County together,” he said.
In addition to planting native mixes, the friends group patrols for invasive weeds, such as honeysuckle and buckthorn. Last year, they collaborated with the Ice Age Trail Alliance to patrol for garlic mustard that typically grows in wooded areas.
This past fall, the friends worked together to remove invasive woody species on a big oak tree line with the goal of rejuvenating young oaks.
“Those trees are getting near the end of their normal life – and a number have blown over – so we want to try to restore that,” Christian said.
The city, county and organizations – such as the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, Trout Unlimited and the Ice Age Trail Alliance – have worked to restore both Badger Mill Creek and surrounding areas, with instream habitats, structures and stormwater runoff investments to help improve water quality.
“We know we need the sewer; we know this is all necessary,” Christian said. “We just also want to be able to then – once that project is done – restore this to the valued natural area that it is.”
‘A better place’
There are many things that make the Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor unique, from its location in a growing urban city to the pair of owls people can spot nesting in a nearby tree.
Running along the stream is also the Ice Age Trail, a 1,000-mile footpath in Wisconsin.
The Verona segment is around six miles long, starting from County Hwy PD to Prairie Moraine County Park, according to the Ice Age Trail 2014 Guidebook. The walking path runs through different parks, including Badger Prairie County Park and the Ice Age Junction Area.
Walking near the trail by Lincoln Street, people can see boulders and rounded rocks – which Lonsdorf said are glacial rocks brought down from Northern Wisconsin or Canada. The Ice Age Trail highlights these landscape features that resulted from an immense flow of glacial ice more than 12,000 years ago, according to their website.
Another unique feature of Badger Mill Creek is found in its classification as a Class II trout stream.
When standing at the Lincoln Street pedestrian bridge, Lonsdorf could point out the house he lived in during the ‘80s – which backed up directly to the stream. He recalled seeing people attempting to fish, to which he asked if they were catching anything. At the time, Lonsdorf said trout was not a common response.
Today, however, the stream proves itself as a great trout fishery for people to enjoy.
“A Class II trout stream in an urban area is very uncommon,” Christian said.
Looking towards the future, the friends group hopes to find ways to collaborate on maintaining and protecting this valuable piece of nature in the community. Since the corridor contains a mix of prairie, woodland and wetland, Lonsdorf noted maintenance will be complex.
And as part of the Dane County Parks Volunteer Program, Christian said the friends receive access to county resources, such as the Dane County Naturalist Lars Higdon, who they work closely with.
“He has the expertise in planning these sorts of things, and he is working with us and helping us develop a plan and what’s the best way to manage it,” he said.
“What we’re about right now is (to) take this and make it as good as we can,” he added.“We just want to continue to make it a better place.”
To learn more about the Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor, visit friendsofbadgermillcreek.com