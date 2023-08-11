Verona’s Hannah Amell was named to the 2022-23 Dean’s List at Lawrence University – an annual honor roll of students who demonstrate exemplary academic performance.
The list is compiled at the end of an academic year once all grades are recorded.
Verona’s Hannah Amell was named to the 2022-23 Dean’s List at Lawrence University – an annual honor roll of students who demonstrate exemplary academic performance.
The list is compiled at the end of an academic year once all grades are recorded.
Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Oregon