Good meals and company are returning to the Verona American Legion on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first of 2023-24's eight community fundraising dinners.
Meals will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and cost $14 per adult, $10 for children ages 6-10 or are free for children six and under. It includes ham, scalloped potatoes, stuffing, green beans, apple sauce, a roll and dessert.
The bar will open prior to the meal at 4 p.m. There are no reservations, however carryout meals will be available.
Looking ahead, the legion will host a beef tips and noodles dinner on Oct. 11, chili and grilled cheese on Nov. 8, pork chops on Jan. 10, spaghetti on Feb. 14, corned beef and cabbage on March 17, beef tips and noodles again on April 10 and cook’s choice on May 8.
The banquet hall at the legion building is available to rent for special occasions. Head to post385.org for available dates or contact Jenni Syftestad at 608-845-7857 for more information.
“We greatly appreciate your continued support, and we hope to see you at one or more of our dinners,” Post 385 member Stan Hook said.