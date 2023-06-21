Local Vietnam War veterans can mark their calendars for Sunday, June 25.
On this day, the Verona Mason-Lindsay American Legion Post 385 – in partnership with Verona American Legion Veterans Foundation Inc. – will host an invite-only Welcome Home Celebration at Wisconsin Brewing Company in memory of those lost in the Vietnam War, as well as to honor local Vietnam survivors in the Verona and Fitchburg communities.
The event takes place during a year with a significant milestone – 2023 marks 50 years since the signing of the 1973 Paris Peace Accords. This peace treaty led to the completion of the United State’s military withdrawal from Vietnam and the release of all American prisoners of war.
Not only does the event take place during a significant year, however, but in an important location as well.
The legion is proud to hold and recognize the Welcome Home Celebration in “Hometown USA,” a title given to Verona by members of the 3rd Detachment of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division.
Donald Schmidt – a Verona native – served with this unit and was gifted a subscription to the Verona Press by the Verona American Legion Auxiliary. When Schmidt shared the weekly newspaper with his comrades, they felt a sense of nostalgia for their own hometowns, ultimately adopting Verona as “the perfect example of Hometown USA.”
The picnic is an invite-only event. Veterans who served during the Vietnam War – from Nov. 1, 1955 until May 15, 1975 – are encouraged to contact the Verona American Legion Veterans Foundation Inc. on 207 Legion St. to receive recognition during the Welcome Home Celebration.