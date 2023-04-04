The Verona American Legion will host a beef tip dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
Each meal costs $13 and will include beef tips with gravy over noodles, green beans, applesauce, a roll and dessert. A carryout service will be available, however no call ahead orders or reservations are accepted.
During the dinner, the legion will collect donations for the Vietnam Welcome Home/Appreciation Picnic in June.
“We greatly appreciate your continued support and hope you enjoy our meals,” president Stan Hook said in a statement.