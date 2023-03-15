The Verona American Legion will offer a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
Meals will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and a dessert. It costs $15 per meal with no reservations or carry out pre-orders accepted.
During the dinner, attendees can donate money towards a welcome home picnic scheduled for Sunday, June 25, that will honor local Vietnam veterans. A donation jar will be available at the ticket table, along with forms to mail in donations.
Any veterans residing in the City of Verona, City of Fitchburg or Town of Verona who served from Nov. 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975, can contact the Verona American Legion to receive recognition at the summer appreciation event.