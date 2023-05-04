The Verona American Legion has scheduled their last dinner until September 2023.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, the Legion will serve dinners that include kielbasa, sauerkraut (on the side), mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, fruit cups, rolls and desserts.
The cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12 and free for children ages five and under. Carryout will be available, however no call ahead orders or reservations are allowed.
During the dinner, the Legion will accept donations towards the Vietnam Welcome Home/Appreciation Picnic scheduled for June. City of Verona, Town of Verona and City of Fitchburg residents who served in the United States Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, are encouraged to attend this picnic.
For those veterans who fit these criteria and have not received an invitation for the June picnic, please contact the Legion.
“We greatly appreciate your continued support and hope you enjoy our meals,” President Stan Hook said in a news release.