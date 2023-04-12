As part of National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of individuals who volunteer to give blood, plasma and platelets throughout the year, according to an American Red Cross news release.
The Red Cross and PEANUTS will join forces this April as a reminder that “it's cool to be kind and help save lives,” the release states.
Blood donations do not need to wait until there’s a crisis. Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood and platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong to support critical patient care all season long, according to the release.
“People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS,” the release states. “Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation.”
As a thank you to Red Cross donors, those who give between April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt while supplies last. The shirt features Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, according to the release.
Additionally, those who donate between April 1-30 will receive an automatic entry for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. The trip includes a hotel, flights, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide, according to the release.
To book a time to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.