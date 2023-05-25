For the first time ever, Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s annual spring 5K will take place in Verona.
Presented by SSM Health, the event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Verona Area High School, according to a news release.
Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident through running. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K run., the release states.
The 5K run is the culminating experience for Girls on the Run’s largest-ever spring season. Over 320 volunteer coaches are supporting over 1,120 girls at 78 sites throughout South Central Wisconsin.
Programming is taking place at sites and schools in Beaver Dam, Beloit, Cambria-Friesland, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Edgerton, Janesville, Lake Mills, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Mineral Point, Monona, Monroe, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Oregon, Portage, Richland Center, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Verona, according to the release.
Participation in the 5K is open to the public, with all proceeds from the event benefiting Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin and their mission to help girls activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams, the release states.
This is a family-friendly event. Online registration is open through Tuesday, May 30 and includes an event T-shirt, free photos and a finisher medal.
“We are so excited to bring a record number of participants together for our largest-ever Girls on the Run 5K,” Executive Director Christine Benedict said in the release. “No matter their pace, crossing the finish line is a powerful accomplishment that helps participants understand the joys of working hard to achieve a goal. With thousands of finish-line smiles, the event is truly an epic celebration of girl power.”
Event day registration is available for $40. To learn more about the event, registration and volunteer opportunities, visit girlsontherunscwi.org/5k.