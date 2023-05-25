Just The Facts

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s more than 40,000 employees and physicians are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve, the release states.

In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs roughly 14,500 people, serving South Central Wisconsin through a community-based network of leading physicians and providers with inpatient and outpatient care facilities.

The organization provides high quality coordinated care across seven hospitals, ten post-acute care facilities and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites. SSM Health also serves nearly 398,000 lives through Dean Health Plan, making it one of the largest and most diversified HMOs in the Midwest.