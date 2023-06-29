Angel’s Wish is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society on Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 for the fifth National Adoption Weekend, offering cat adoptions fees as low as $25, according to an Angel’s Wish news release.
“Angel’s Wish is excited to again participate in National Adoption Weekend,” an Angel’s Wish spokesperson said. “We have numerous cats and kittens waiting to find their new homes. By providing loving homes for these cats, adopters will also be helping us make room for more cats and kittens in need in our community and help us help our shelter partners who are over capacity.”
According to the release, people interested in adopting should apply for adoption online as soon as possible as only pre-approved adopters can adopt during the event. The Angel’s Wish Verona Adoption and Resource Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Cats will also be available from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 at PetSmart East, 2216 East Springs Drive, Madison. Selects cats are available to be met by appointment only on that day.
Adoption fees start at $25 for “Forget-Me-Nots” – cats that have been waiting the longest for a new home or have special needs. There will be additional special prices for adopting pairs or trios of cats. Fees include spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, Feline Leukemia and FIV testing and a microchip, the release states.
Shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in animal populations and adoption rates aren’t keeping up, resulting in overflowing kennels. That’s why Best Friends Animal Society, along with nearly 600 rescue and shelter partners such as Angel’s Wish, have joined forces for the national event.
By adopting a unique and lovable pet, two lives are saved, the release states – that of the adopted cat, and another that can now take their space.
“We are excited to host our fifth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” Julie Castle, Best Friends Animal Society CEO, said in the release. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”
At a time when so many shelters across the country are short-staffed and well over capacity, people can help save lives by choosing to adopt a deserving pet from a shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a breeder or store, the release states.
“If you can’t add to your family right now, you can still help by spaying or neutering your pets, fostering, volunteering and donating to help local pets.”
For more information on available animals, full event details and to apply for adoption, visit angelswish.org.