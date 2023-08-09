When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12

About Angel's Wish

Angel’s Wish was founded in 2000 by volunteers inspired to create a community where animals were not euthanized for space. Angel’s Wish has grown from helping primarily Dane County animals to now helping vulnerable cats throughout South Central Wisconsin and beyond.

Angel’s Wish remains an all-volunteer, nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to reducing animal overpopulation, rehoming companion animals and raising awareness of animal welfare issues. For more information, visit angelswish.org.