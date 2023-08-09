On Saturday, Aug. 12, Angel’s Wish will hold a grand opening celebration of its new and improved Pet Adoption and Resource Center that finished construction this month.
According to an organization news release, Angel’s Wish joined new and existing spaces together to create a 3,000 square foot expansion that will better serve cats and the people who love them.
This expansion doubled the organization's footprint in the business condo complex on Horizon Drive, the release states. The facility now includes a dedicated medical and intake room, more visiting rooms for potential adopters to meet available cats, more cat condos, a room for nail trim and microchipping services, a training room for workshops and volunteer orientations and more.
Construction began in April 2022 and finished in Aug. 2023, according to the release.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12, the community is invited to join Angel’s Wish in celebrating this new milestone. The event will include reduced adoptions fees on cats that have waited the longest for new homes, 10% off retail sales (excluding microchipping, nail trims, custom cat trees and adoption fees), behind the scenes tours, a ribbon cutting ceremony, prizes and refreshments, such as pizza provided by Glass Nickel.
For more information on available animals, full event details and to apply for adoption, visit angelswish.org/grandopening. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.