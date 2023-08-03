A short drive will precede a weekend of fun for the whole family during the 72nd Annual Belleville Community Picnic set for Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13.
The annual event will include games, activities, live music and an annual chicken dinner at local parks in Belleville, with a main location at Sugar River Park.
For more information, visit bellevillecommunityclub.com/events.html.
Friday, Aug. 11 – Family Night/Glow Night
Adult Kickball 5-9 p.m.
Register your team by emailing both bellevillecommunityclub@gmail.com and brianstaceycampbell@gmail.com; make sure to include your name and team name. The entry fee is $100 per team and can be paid via cash or check at the first game. Teams should consist of 12 players or less (ages 15 and up) with a minimum of five female players. Games start at Sugar River Park on Friday night and prizes will go to the top two teams.
Turtle Stand and Kids Tug-of-War
Bingo: 5:30-8 p.m.
Help kick off the picnic with hours of bingo. Games will include regular, postage stamp, bonus games and a final game. All players under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire evening.
Face Painting and Havens Petting Farm: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Get your face painted or visit some furry friends, including calves, alpacas, fainting goats, ponies, kittens, mini pot-belly pigs, sheep, lambs, pygmy goats, rabbits, bunnies, ducks, chicks, miniature donkeys, turkeys and more. Pony rides are available for $5. The petting zoo is available for free from a donation by Forever 56 Foundation in memory of Eric O’Connor.
Open Bags Tournament: 6 p.m.
This tournament is open to any participants. The entry fee is $20 per team; it is a single elimination tournament based on best of three games in a race to score 21 points per game. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded. Games will be played next to the Beer Tent and Bingo Action at Sugar River Park. Sign up by texting 608-279-1430 or by signing up at 5:30 p.m. the night of the tournament.
Men’s Softball and Co-Ed Softball at Community Park: 6 p.m.
Fireworks: Dusk
Spend the summer evening with a fireworks show at Sugar River Park. Get some snacks from the lunch stand, grab a blanket and claim a spot to watch the fireworks after the last bingo game wraps up. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13 at dusk.
Beet Tent and Live Music: After fireworks until midnight
Join for live music by Summer Haze.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Breakfast: 7-10:30 a.m.
Belleville Fun Run – 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m.
The old-fashioned 5K run/walk takes you through the streets of Belleville, around lake Belle View and back. Intended for all ages and abilities, kick off Saturday of the community picnic at the Fun Run. Registration starts at 7:30 p.m. Sign up online at bellevillecommunityclub.com/events.html#funrun.
Youth Kickball: 9 a.m.
Register your team by emailing Tony Gehin at tgehin2@gmail.com; provide both your child’s name and their team if they have one. The entry fee is $20 per team or $2 per child that signs up individually. Teams should consist of 10-12 players up to age 14 with nearly equal amounts of boys and girls. Individual players can come to the park with their $2 on the morning of the tournament and they will get assigned to a team. A captain’s meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Sugar River Park before games at 9 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the winning team.
Co-Ed Volleyball: 9 a.m.
Get a team ready and play at the recreation or intermediate level. The games will be played at Sugar River Park with pool play in the morning and bracket play in the afternoon. To register, contact J.P. at 608-424-3606 with your name, phone number and preferred level of play. The registration deadline is Saturday, Aug. 5. Entry is $30 and is paid prior to game play on Saturday morning. A captain’s meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m.
Bike Race: 9:30 a.m.
After a short hiatus, the Belleville Bike Race is returning to Sugar River Park. Register online by emailing bellevillecommunityclub@gmail.com or at the park on race day. The event is limited to 75 riders; number pick-up will take place from 7-9:15 a.m. All skill levels are invited to participate. Awards will go to the top two finishers in each age bracket.
Beer Tent and Live Music: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Join for live music by Frenchtown.
Women’s Bags Tournament: 11 a.m.
Entry costs $20 per team. It is a single elimination tournament based on the best of three games in a race to score 21 points per game. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded. Games will be played next to the Beer Tent at Sugar River Park. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Face Painting: 1-3 p.m.
Havens Petting Farm: 2-6 p.m.
Adult Kickball Tournament Continued
Co-Ed Softball and Men’s Softball at Community Park
Turtle Stand
Rib Contest: Judging at 3 p.m.
Sign up for the 33rd Annual BBQ Rib Contest at the community picnic for a chance to win two awards. There is a 24 team limit; register online at bellevillecommunityclub.com/events.html#ribs. For $25, guests can sample a rib from each team and cast a vote for the best tasting ribs. Register online using the same link.
Beer Tent and Live Music: 4-7 p.m.
Join for live music by The Rockabilly Kid.
Teen Bags Tournament: 5 p.m.
This tournament is for participants entering into 7th-12th grade this upcoming school year. Sign-up will be on a first come, first served basis starting at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the tournament. The entry fee is $10 per team. It is a single elimination tournament based on the best of three games in a race to score 21 points per game. Gift certificates will be awarded. Located under the small white tent at Sugar River Park.
Beer Tent and Live Music: 8 p.m. to midnight
Join for live music with Madison Country – a seven-piece country show band based out of Madison. There is a $5 cover charge; guests must be at least 21 to enter.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Duck Draw: 10 a.m.
Kids Tractor Pull: 10 a.m.
Youth Football Combine: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The 2023 Belleville Youth Football Combine will consist of punt, pass, accuracy and kicking skills. This free competition is open to all children entering kindergarten through eighth grade this upcoming school year. Drinks and snacks will be available to all participants. First place winners will receive a youth football T-shirt and gift card; second place winners receive a T-shirt. The Football Combine is sponsored by the Belleville Wildcats Youth Football organization.
Car Show at Library Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 20th Annual Belleville Car Show will take place rain or shine at Library Park on Main Street. All makes and models are welcome; there is no entry fee. Food, beer and live music will be available, with proceeds going to the Belleville Community Club. The first 100 cars will receive a dash plaque.
Beer Tent and Live Music: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join for classic country hits from the Greenfield Brothers.
Chicken BBQ Dinner: 11:30 a.m.
Join the volunteers and people of Belleville for a chicken dinner that includes half a chicken, a baked potato, dressing, coleslaw, a dinner roll and milk for $15. Dinners are served at 11:30 a.m. at Sugar River Park with a limited number for sale. To guarantee a dinner, place a pre-order online at bellevillecommunityclub.com/events.html#chickendinner.
Face Painting: Noon to 2 p.m.
Havens Petting Farm: Noon to 4 p.m.
Co-Ed Bags Tournament: 1 p.m.
One male and one female participant is required per team. The cost is $20 per team. This is a 32 team bracket in a single elimination tournament based on best of three games in a race to score 21 points per game. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded. Games will be played next to the beer tent at Sugar River Park. Sign up by texting 608-279-1430 or on the day of the tournament.
Turtle Stand
Beer Tent and Live Music: 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Join for polka tunes from the Zweifel Brothers Band.
Co-Ed Championship Softball and Men’s Championship Softball at Community Park
Raffle Drawing on the Main Stage: 6 p.m.
Beer Tent and Live Music: 7-10:30 p.m.
Join for classic rock with Ghosts in the Room.