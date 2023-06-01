The Annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is returning for its 44th year with a new live auction – and it will take place right in Verona at the Kahl Family Farm on Saturday, June 10.
The Kahl family began farming their homestead in 1961 and have raised dairy cattle, hogs, chickens, goats and crops throughout the years, a May 18 press release states.
Anyone is welcome to attend the farm for a breakfast that is expected to draw more than 5,000 people and pays tribute to the farm families of Dane County and Wisconsin, according to the release.
After eating breakfast, guests can explore the local farm and enjoy performances at the Main Stage, such as live music from Soggy Prairie. An Expo area will be available with vendors for educational opportunities and samples of Wisconsin dairy products.
For the first time, the breakfast will conclude with a live auction put on by Imkalhng Auctions, managed by Riley Kahl and family. Money received from the cash and carry auctions will benefit the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin – a nonprofit working to end poverty and help people live better lives in the county, the release states.
“Breakfast on the Farm is an exciting way to celebrate the farm families of Dane County,” committee member Emily Matzke said in the release. “We provide food, fun and educational opportunities. Attendees can enjoy delicious Wisconsin dairy products, explore a Wisconsin farm and learn about modern farm technology. We are also excited about the unique spin our host family is offering this year.”
In addition to an appearance from local celebrities like Alice in Dairyland, Dane County’s Fairest of the Fair will be officially crowned at the event, according to the release.
Breakfast on the Farm is a tradition held on the second Saturday in June and serves as one of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s premiere events. Open to the public, attendees can learn about the dairy community and its products.