Just The Facts

Event admission includes parking, breakfast, entertainment and activities. The cost is $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 0-2.

Breakfast on the Farm’s menu consists of cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee. Additional samples are available in the Expo area.

Activities will include face paintings, live music, a Dairy Fitness Zone, games, machinery displays, along with the chance to meet many furry and feathery friends.

The help of volunteers helps make the event possible, according to the website. For more information on the 2023 Breakfast on the Farm, visit danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.