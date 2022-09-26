The annual Brinner Dinner Fundraiser will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, to benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network and Second Harvest Foodbank at the new Kasieta Center, located at 1200 E. Verona Ave.
The four-course, five-star menu will include smoked beef brisket or vegetarian-friendly stuffed mushroom over cheesy grits and a power smoothie salad with mimosa vinaigrette. Appetizers include deviled eggs with candied bacon, biscuits with assorted homemade jams and compound butters, and whipped goat cheese with candied bacon, dates and rosemary honey. Dessert will be homemade ice creams with Catheryn’s Market graham crackers and apple doughnuts.
The cost to attend is a monetary donation of whatever you feel the meal is worth or a donation of 15+ non-perishable items. Items can be donated the night of the event or purchased in advance through BPNN’s Amazon Wishlist.
The event will also include a silent auction with items donated by local artisans and businesses, with details on the items to be released on Oct. 9.
Spots are limited, and participants are required to register in advance on the EventBrite page, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brinner-2022-a-meal-to-benefit-local-food-banks-tickets-403699615417.