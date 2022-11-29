Hometown Holidays 2018 Reindeer

On Dec. 1, Verona’s Hometown Holidays returns, but this year is bigger than ever before. The annual event has been expanded to 12 days, and will include a variety of new events meant to highlight several local businesses and spread holiday cheer.

The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has been involved with the annual tree lighting and other events for many years, but started adding in more and more events over the years, with no intention to stop that any time soon.

“We started additional Hometown Holidays events about seven years ago when I started at the Chamber by adding a few new things like the ice sculpture demonstration, shopping events at various local stores, the holiday basket giveaway and taking over the Reindeer Live event from the Verona Public Library,” said Le Jordan, Executive Director for the Chamber. “This year we are expanding the Hometown Holidays into a longer 12 day event with multiple local businesses participating in the new A Very Merry Night shopping event, our 12 day holiday window reveal, publicizing the various events our local businesses are doing during this time period and adding the Polar Express Trolley event. Each year we hope to expand the selection of events and promotions we can provide.”

Kicking off the festivities—and new this year—is A Very Merry Night, in which a variety of Verona businesses will be holding specials, promotions, sales and more to encourage doing your holiday shopping locally.

The list of participating businesses includes Kismet, Linen & Clove, North & South Seafood & Smokehouse, Purple Goose, Sugar River Pizza, The Toys of Our Lives, Wisconsin Brewing/Lake Louie Brewing, Icki Sticki, Sunborn Gardens, Hodge Podge, Alice Good and Yoga With Molly.

Many of those businesses and others will also participate in another new part of this year’s Hometown Holidays—the Window Wonderland reveal. About 15 businesses will be decorating their front windows for the holiday season, and each day of the 12 Days will be highlighting one to two different displays, often coinciding with events held at the business that day.

“We believe that by expanding the number of events we host and/or help promote, it brings attention to the fact that Verona has a variety of businesses to visit and shop in or dine in with more coming all the time,” Jordan said of this year’s expanded Hometown Holidays event. “Each time we are able to get the business names out in front of the community it builds more awareness for those businesses. Even if someone doesn't need something from one of the businesses now, when they do, we hope that the continued promotions and name recognition will keep our businesses front and center with the consumers.”

The Chamber has also launched a new “Verona Gift Card” that can be spent at any business with a Verona address. Jordan said it works much like a MasterCard gift card that can be purchased at Miller & Sons Supermarket or through the Chamber offices or website. Each time a gift card of $25 or more is purchased online, the purchaser is then also entered into a holiday gift basket drawing.

But the most anticipated new event at this year’s Hometown Holidays is the Polar Express Trolley. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, two trolleys decked out for the holidays will travel from Hometown Junction Park to Santa’s workshop for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Patrons will be able to enjoy cider and popcorn, and all kids will receive a “believe” bell, true to “The Polar Express” fashion.

But, unless you’re already signed up, you’ll have to catch next year’s train. According to Jordan, the event sold out in the first five hours of being announced. Due to the overwhelming response, Jordan said they hope to expand the trolleys to a two- or three-day event next year so more people can enjoy the magic of the holiday season—the true reason behind each of the 12 days.

“I think after the last couple of years that everyone has had with the pandemic, these community events will help add to the fun and festivities for the season,” Jordan said. “And, when your community is warm and welcoming it helps foster new customers and visitors to our City which is good for all of Verona!”

