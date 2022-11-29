On Dec. 1, Verona’s Hometown Holidays returns, but this year is bigger than ever before. The annual event has been expanded to 12 days, and will include a variety of new events meant to highlight several local businesses and spread holiday cheer.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has been involved with the annual tree lighting and other events for many years, but started adding in more and more events over the years, with no intention to stop that any time soon.
“We started additional Hometown Holidays events about seven years ago when I started at the Chamber by adding a few new things like the ice sculpture demonstration, shopping events at various local stores, the holiday basket giveaway and taking over the Reindeer Live event from the Verona Public Library,” said Le Jordan, Executive Director for the Chamber. “This year we are expanding the Hometown Holidays into a longer 12 day event with multiple local businesses participating in the new A Very Merry Night shopping event, our 12 day holiday window reveal, publicizing the various events our local businesses are doing during this time period and adding the Polar Express Trolley event. Each year we hope to expand the selection of events and promotions we can provide.”
Kicking off the festivities—and new this year—is A Very Merry Night, in which a variety of Verona businesses will be holding specials, promotions, sales and more to encourage doing your holiday shopping locally.
The list of participating businesses includes Kismet, Linen & Clove, North & South Seafood & Smokehouse, Purple Goose, Sugar River Pizza, The Toys of Our Lives, Wisconsin Brewing/Lake Louie Brewing, Icki Sticki, Sunborn Gardens, Hodge Podge, Alice Good and Yoga With Molly.
Many of those businesses and others will also participate in another new part of this year’s Hometown Holidays—the Window Wonderland reveal. About 15 businesses will be decorating their front windows for the holiday season, and each day of the 12 Days will be highlighting one to two different displays, often coinciding with events held at the business that day.
“We believe that by expanding the number of events we host and/or help promote, it brings attention to the fact that Verona has a variety of businesses to visit and shop in or dine in with more coming all the time,” Jordan said of this year’s expanded Hometown Holidays event. “Each time we are able to get the business names out in front of the community it builds more awareness for those businesses. Even if someone doesn't need something from one of the businesses now, when they do, we hope that the continued promotions and name recognition will keep our businesses front and center with the consumers.”
The Chamber has also launched a new “Verona Gift Card” that can be spent at any business with a Verona address. Jordan said it works much like a MasterCard gift card that can be purchased at Miller & Sons Supermarket or through the Chamber offices or website. Each time a gift card of $25 or more is purchased online, the purchaser is then also entered into a holiday gift basket drawing.
But the most anticipated new event at this year’s Hometown Holidays is the Polar Express Trolley. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, two trolleys decked out for the holidays will travel from Hometown Junction Park to Santa’s workshop for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Patrons will be able to enjoy cider and popcorn, and all kids will receive a “believe” bell, true to “The Polar Express” fashion.
But, unless you’re already signed up, you’ll have to catch next year’s train. According to Jordan, the event sold out in the first five hours of being announced. Due to the overwhelming response, Jordan said they hope to expand the trolleys to a two- or three-day event next year so more people can enjoy the magic of the holiday season—the true reason behind each of the 12 days.
“I think after the last couple of years that everyone has had with the pandemic, these community events will help add to the fun and festivities for the season,” Jordan said. “And, when your community is warm and welcoming it helps foster new customers and visitors to our City which is good for all of Verona!”
1 of 24
Mackenzie Covert, 4, of Verona, makes sure not to leave out any details while giving Santa her wish list.
Haley Erato demonstrates how to sculpt two 300-pound ice blocks into a Chamber of Commerce logo at Hometown Junction during Hometown Holidays. Four other ice sculptures–a snowman, a snow flake, a ballerina and a pile of books–are displayed at other sites: the Chamber building, Verona Vision Care, Purple Goose and the library.
Mackenzie Covert, 4, of Verona, makes sure not to leave out any details while giving Santa her wish list.
Photo by Kate Newton
Josey Newel, 5, of Blue Mounds, enthusiastically clutches her glue stick while working on a holiday-themed craft.
Photo by Kate Newton
Members of Resurrection Lutheran Church also stopped by the senior center to sing more carols.
Photo by Kate Newton
Families get ready for a ride around Verona after boarding a trolley outside the senior center.
Photo by Kate Newton
Aleah Coffey, 7, of Verona, was among the first in line to hang out with Santa.
Photo by Kate Newton
Haley Erato demonstrates how to sculpt two 300-pound ice blocks into a Chamber of Commerce logo at Hometown Junction during Hometown Holidays. Four other ice sculptures–a snowman, a snow flake, a ballerina and a pile of books–are displayed at other sites: the Chamber building, Verona Vision Care, Purple Goose and the library.
Photo by Helu Wang
Violet Kemnitz, 3 months, smiles in Santa’s arms at her very first Hometown Holiday.
Photo by Helu Wang
Santa waves to the camera during WISC-TV weatherman Gary Cannalte’s forecast for the 5 p.m. live show during the Tree Lighting event on Friday, Dec. 7.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Left, Brady Markus, 2, eats chili with his family during the annual Hometown Holidays Chili Dinner on Friday, Dec. 7, at the senior center.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
City of Verona firefighters Jeremy Pings and Collin Prill serve up chili during the annual Hometown Holidays Chili Dinner on Friday, Dec. 7, at the senior center.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Noelle Christenson, 5, cuts out a top hat for her snowman craft during the annual Hometown Holidays Chili Dinner on Friday, Dec. 7, at the senior center.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Karly Kepler, 6, of Sauk City, throws a ball at bowling pins prior to the Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Verona Area High School.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Stella Mordini, 4, of Pardeeville, makes an ornament with her mother Natasha prior to the Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Verona Area High School.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Runners take off from the start of the 5K race during the Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Verona Area High School.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Dylan Drazkowski, 3, sits on Santa’s lap during the Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the State Bank of Cross Plains.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Visitors look at reindeer in pens while waiting for a photo op during the Reindeer! exhibit on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A sculpter chisels away ice from a seven-foot-tall snowman sculpture with a chainsaw during the ice sculpting demonstration on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Hometown Junction Park.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Taylor Siu, 7, of Middleton sees how heavy a reindeer antler is during the Reindeer! exhibit on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Taneil Boerner, a caroler from Resurrection Lutheran Church, takes a break to walk with her daughter Isabel.
Photo by Neal Patten
Noelle Christenson makes a snowman mask.
Photo by Neal Patten
Sadie Nummerdor glues buttons on her gingerbread man.
Photo by Neal Patten
The 5-alarm chili dinner was provided by the Verona Fire Department at the senior center.
Photo by Neal Patten
Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Gary Cannalte introduces Santa to viewers.
Photo by Neal Patten
The Verona Fire Department prepared a supper of chili and hot dogs to raise money for the Badger Prairie Needs Network.