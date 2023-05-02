Guests of the Verona Public Library can expect to see three newly planted trees behind the building on Silent Street.
In honor of Arbor Day, library staff and community members joined the Verona Department of Parks and Urban Forestry for a public tree planting ceremony on Friday, April 28.
The event surrounded the planting of three different types of trees – a weeping cherry, magnolia and serviceberry. Parks and Urban Forestry staff provided tips throughout the tree planting process while receiving helping hands from library staff.