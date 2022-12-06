The Verona Animal Hospital is hosting an art exhibit featuring artwork from students at Verona Area High School through the end of December at their clinic.
Barney Smith, the Chief of Staff at the animal hospital encourages people to come and visit the hospital to look at the art displays. He said he was very impressed by the quality of work the students turned in.
“It’s really, really nice stuff. Some actual art pieces. We just were surprised at how awesome the work was—really original skilled artists,” Smith said.
Liz Stremikis, an art teacher at VAHS, said that this is not the first time the high school has done an art show, but it was the first time they did one at a business in the community.
Stremikis said that they had done a show at their high school gallery that featured different alumni artwork, and the animal hospital reached out afterwards because they liked the idea of showcasing different pieces done by high school students.
Stremikis was pleased with the variety of artwork that students submitted for the gallery. She said the students who did participate were very excited to see their art displayed in public.
The animal hospital has done art shows before, but this is the first time they have done something with high school students, according to Smith. He said they have gotten positive feedback from both their staff and clients.
The exhibit is located in the lobby of the Verona Animal Hospital at 203 West Verona Ave.. All of the artwork is animal themed. There are several cat sketches, a painting of a turtle, a sketch of ants on a skyscraper and a photo of a frog.
Anyone is welcome to stop in the clinic between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays to see this artwork. It will be on display through the end of the year.