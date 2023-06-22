The Wisconsin State Assembly passed the latest version of Assembly Bill (AB) 245 – a local government funding plan that will increase state aid – after months of negotiation between Republicans and Democrats, according to WISN.
AB 245 passed with 56-36 votes on Wednesday, June 14. Three Republicans joined all Assembly Democrats in opposing the bill, according to WISN.
The bill proposes $1.5 billion in shared revenue made possible by using 20% of Wisconsin’s 5-cent sales tax. Funding to cities, counties, villages and towns would increase by $261 million over the next two years – a minimum 15% increase. However, this money can only be spent on emergency medical services, police and fire protection, public works, transportation and emergency response communications, according to WISN.
The city and county of Milwaukee will have a 10% increase in shared revenue, with the possibility to ask voters for more. Milwaukee currently has an underfunded pension system and has been relying on pandemic aid to fund essential services – something that has cost an additional $150 million a year to maintain, WISN states.
Governor Tony Evers, along with Assembly Democrats, have stated the bill has too many strings attached. On Wednesday, June 14, State Representative Mike Bare (D-Verona) of the 80th Assembly District shared the following statement regarding the passage of AB 245:
“Tonight, I voted against passage of the flawed local government funding plan. The bill attaches numerous unnecessary policy strings to the funding that will further restrict or eliminate local control, disproportionately impact communities of color, restrict public health officials, diminish environmental stewardship and limit local diversity efforts. Finally, the bill still doesn’t give the City and County of Milwaukee a clearly viable path to indefinite financial solvency. Local leaders best understand their communities. Let’s give them what they need to succeed.”
According to WISN, the amended bill will ban local advisory referendum questions on everything except projects funded with property tax money, including questions about abortion rights and marijuana legalization. Additionally, local governments must approve projects north of US Hwy 8 under Wisconsin’s land stewardship program.
AB 245 will now head to the Senate following Assembly approval. The shared revenue program was created in 1911 and has remained unchanged for roughly 30 years, according to WISN.