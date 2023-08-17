The community is invited to join Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living for a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Verona campus from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
According to an Azura press release, the event will kick-off the construction of the new building on the corner of Wildcat Way and Stewart Wds Road. The site will include four memory care households within one home and the ability to provide services for up to 88 people.
Azura of Verona will feature private rooms, enhanced suites, specialized spas and salons, along with outdoor courtyards specifically designed to support those with memory loss, the release states.
“We are excited to be expanding our exceptional memory care services in the greater Madison area,” CEO and founder Josh McClellan said in the release. “At Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living, we believe in transforming the culture of care for those with memory loss in our community and look forward to having the ability to assist more individuals and their families in their personal journeys with dementia with this new development.”
The new Verona location will offer personalized care to those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, utilizing a holistic training and engagement program Azura developed called MOSAIC, according to the release. MOSAIC provides insight into the disease process, while teaching advanced dementia communication, approaches and techniques to elevate and stimulate the quality of life for those within the Azura family of care.
The groundbreaking ceremony will feature live music, food, beverages, giveaways and more in the parking lot of the Verona Area High School.
“Stop out for a block party and get to know your new neighbors in Verona,” the release states. “We are so excited to be a part of your community!”