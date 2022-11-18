Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District will hold two informational listening sessions on its Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS (Phosphorus Limits and Updated Solutions) initiative in the coming weeks.
The project is a district initiative driven by the Federal Clean Water Act and Wisconsin’s Phosphorus Rule. Under these requirements, Badger Mill Creek, one of the District’s discharge streams, must develop a phosphorus compliance solution.
District staff Kathy Lake, pollution prevention manager, and Martye Griffin, director of ecosystem services, will lead both sessions, which will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about PLUS and share comments, questions and concerns.
“Excess phosphorus can fuel substantial increases in aquatic plant and algae growth, reduce recreational use and property values, and impact public health,” said Lake in a news release. “The District is committed to protecting public health, the environment and our local waters, and we do that best when working alongside experts and our community partners. Together, we will continue our technical assessments and conversations and work to develop a phosphorous compliance solution for Badger Mill Creek.”
The first will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in-person at the Verona Public Library, located at 500 Silent St. The information presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a small group listening session at 7 p.m. Seating is limited, so RSVPs are requested.
The second session will be virtual on Thursday, Dec. 8. A virtual listening session will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. It will also begin with an informative presentation before moving into virtual breakout rooms for small group listening sessions. Registration is required to join the meeting.
To see more information about the project or to register, visit the Badger Mill Creek PLUS website at www.madsewer.org/bmc-plus