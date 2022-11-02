Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) will be distributing free turkeys from Nov. 8-19 to guests during their regular shopping visits to make sure all families are able to celebrate with a wonderful holiday meal.
The food pantry will also have a variety of popular Thanksgiving ingredients in stock including pies, produce, stuffing mix and canned goods. But, be sure to shop ahead of the big day as the pantry will be closed from Nov. 23-28 for Thanksgiving.
Pantry shopping is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Patrons are asked to arrive 45 minutes before close. Curbside distribution is also available from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
In operation since 1986, BPNN is a 100% volunteer run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and ending hunger throughout Dane County. The pantry is expected to serve more than 33,000 individuals in 2022, a 70% increase from 2021.