Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) is moving to an entirely in-pantry shopping model effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, following two years of providing curbside distribution in response to the pandemic. The last day for guests to pick up food through curbside distribution is Friday, Dec. 2.
Since the pantry returned to in-person shopping in September, the number of guests taking advantage of curbside distribution has steadily decreased as more guests are choosing to shop inside where they are able to make their own food selections.
In addition, Friday pantry shopping will become Senior Shopping Hours effective Dec. 9. This allows for a slower-paced shopping experience for Seniors or guests of any age needing extra time or space.