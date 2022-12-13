The Badger Prairie Needs Network has received another donation to help with its historically high need this year.
TDS Telecommunications LLC, based out of Madison, responded to record demand at local pantries by donating $20,000 as part of the company’s Week of Giving Campaign. According to a news release, the company made eight donations of $2,500 each to help feed thousands of families who may be faced with food insecurities this winter.
That list includes the Oregon Area Food Pantry, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Fitz Food Pantry at the Goodman Community Center, Middleton Outreach Ministry, The River Food Pantry, Lussier Community Education Center Pantry and the Waunakee Exumenical Board in addition to Badger Prairie Needs Network.
“We know many families are struggling and at TDS, we want to help by donating directly to our local food pantries that do an amazing job feeding our communities,” said Drew Petersen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, in the release.
Additionally, TDS provided a $3,500 sponsorship to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank in Madison.