Guests and volunteers of Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) can breathe a little easier following the donation of an air quality system from a partnership between GPS Air, Hooper Corporation and Masters Building Solutions, according to an email statement.
The indoor air cleaning technology – patented by GPS Air – will work to maintain the healthiest and cleanest air quality levels in the building. Installation was possible through combined efforts of the three companies.
Hooper Corporation has served the greater Dane County area for over 100 years as a mechanical contractor with a 24-hour HVAC and plumbing service company. Masters Building Solutions is a manufacturer’s representative working to provide expert products and resources to clients.
GPS Air has installed its needlepoint bipolar ionization technology in thousands of locations, which includes healthcare facilities, research laboratories, schools, universities and airports.
“We are grateful to GPS for their generous donation of a state-of-the-art indoor air quality system,” director of the Kasieta Center Karen Dittenger said in the statement. “Keeping our volunteers, guests and visitors safe and healthy allows us to better serve our community.”