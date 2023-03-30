Mathematicians at Badger Ridge Middle School celebrated more than just numbers on Pi Day, starting the morning off with a donut breakfast for their hard work and dedication in raising money to support other kids in need.
The celebration was in honor of this year’s Math-A-Thon, in which math students raised $6,856 to donate towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
According to Badger Ridge sixth-grade math teacher Andrea Leibfried, the math department has participated in this service learning project for four years.
Last year, students collected around $3,500, which prompted the math department to set this year’s goal at $4,000. The students quickly exceeded expectations, however, by raising almost $3,000 more.
The Math-A-Thon is a fundraiser with the goal of improving students’ math skills and teaching the importance of helping others, St. Jude’s website explains. After registering online, schools receive a St. Jude Math-A-Thon Funbook that guides students through educational and fun math problems. The funbook was created to integrate seamlessly into schools’ existing curriculum.
All students at Badger Ridge learned about St. Jude and the hospital’s role in helping kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The funds raised help make sure families at St. Jude never receive bills for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live – according to Badger Ridge’s fundraising website.
Following an introduction to St. Jude, Leibfried said students spent a day completing math activities provided by St. Jude. Then, during the week of Feb. 13, students began collecting donations.
When Badger Ridge kicks-off the event, Leibfried said they provide an incentive for the top fundraisers of each grade-level – the chance to pie a staff member for their accomplishments.
This year, the pie-in-the-face recipients are sixth-grade science teacher Ryan Hassemer, seventh-grade English teacher Hannah Andryk and eighth-grade math teacher Jean-Marc Ruel. In addition, seventh-grade math teacher Eric Neuman told students that if someone from his house came in the running, he would shave his beard, Leibfried said. Neuman shaved his beard the week of the donut celebration.
Students will pie teachers once the weather is nice, according to Leibfried, with videos of the event to be shared with students during the weekly video announcements.
The top-fundraisers for the 2023 Math-A-Thon are sixth-grader Will Snow, seventh-grader Sophia Hermsen and eighth-grader Kodjo Abotsi. Snow raised $655, Hermsen $275 and Abotsi $500.
“We are so proud of all their hard work and big hearts,” Leibfried said. “I know Beth Steffen would be so proud of them helping others who are tackling big challenges. Her generous heart is overflowing with happiness and pride.”