Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg on Monday, Jan. 3.
According to reports from the Fitchburg Police Department, Steffen, 56, was struck at approximately 6:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. Syene Road in Fitchburg. Steffen was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
"The Verona Area School District experienced a deep loss today and our hearts are beyond broken," the Verona Area School District said in a statement. "This morning, Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen passed away as a result of a motor vehicle and pedestrian accident. We extend our deepest condolences to Beth’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families. Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community. Staff from around the district will be available to support staff and students with grief counseling, circles of support, and other supports as needed.The road was closed for about three and a half hours following the accident while it was investigated. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation."
The Fitchburg Police Department is still seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the accident. They are asked to call our dispatch center at 608-270-4300 to provide any information they may have.