About the County Board of Supervisors

The Dane County Board of Supervisors is a 37-member, nonpartisan board that represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance.

The board meets twice a month at 7 p.m. Agendas are available online at dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.