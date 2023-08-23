District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare has resigned from the Dane County Board effective Aug. 18, according to a board press release.
“I’m filled with gratitude as I end my time serving on the County Board,” he said. “I’m grateful to the voters of the 32nd District for trusting me to represent them. I appreciate my colleagues who I have learned so much from. I’m proud to have worked on so many things that have improved peoples’ lives in Dane County. And I will cherish having more evenings with my wife and two sons and I so appreciate their support during my time on the County Board.”
Bare’s resignation occurred during the same week as two other board members – District 13 Supervisor Olivia Xistris-Songpanya resigned on Aug. 15, while District 9 Supervisor Alex Joers resigned on Aug. 18. Xistris-Songpanya has left the board to attend graduate school in Germany.
As new members of the assembly, both Bare and Joers coordinated the timing of their resignations so the board chair and staff could efficiently handle the vacancies at the same time and to ensure that replacements are appointed prior to the county budget cycle in the fall.
At the same time, assembly time commitments are growing as Bare and Joers prepare to go back into session in September. The assembly has been out of session since the end of June when the state budget was passed, Bare said. He has served as a representative for the 80th District of Wisconsin since Jan. 3, 2023.
Currently, democrats hold 35 of 99 seats in the assembly, which is only two more than the ⅔ threshold required for sustaining the governor’s veto of bills and budget provisions.
“Being the minority in the assembly requires vigilance and I’m committed to being in the Capitol every day and evening the assembly is in session to be sure we sustain the governor’s vetoes,” Bare said.
When Bare initially campaigned for State Assembly, he said he would not serve on the County Board indefinitely.
“People do it, but the County Board requires significant evening time away from my wife and two sons,” he said. “I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish in nearly four years on the board.”
Some of Bare’s proudest accomplishments include helping county workers access COVID-19 leave benefits, travel reimbursement when leaving Wisconsin to access reproductive care and authoring a resolution to create the County’s Eviction Defense Program, according to the release.
Additionally, Bare championed the expansion of the Dane Double Dollars program to help people stretch the use of their FOODSHARE benefits at farmers’ markets, helped the Dane County Housing Authority secure $3 million for improving the quality of its housing units and expanding its available units, while also amending a plan for the new Dane County Jail to concretely investigate how to safely reduce the jail population, the release states.
Process to fill three vacancies on County Board
County Board chair Patrick Miles has announced the process for filling the vacancy in District 32 (Town of Verona Wards 1-3; City of Verona), District 12 (City of Madison Ward 56-59, 63-64) and District 9 (City of Madison Wards 109-110, 113-114, 118-119, 138-141).
“I greatly appreciate the leadership these supervisors brought to the board,” Miles said in the release. “I wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
County ordinances provide for a vacancy at this point in the term to be filled by a temporary appointment by the board chairperson, with confirmation from the board. The seats will then be subject to the regular spring election, which will take place on April 2, 2024, the release states.
The board intends to act on the appointment at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Sept. 21, 2023. The annual salary is $11,423.47, according to the release.
“Individuals interested in the District 9, 13 or 32 vacancies must submit a Declaration of Candidacy and appointment papers containing a minimum of 25 signatures of electors in the district to the Office of the Dane County Clerk, City-County Building, Room 106, by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1,” County clerk Scott McDonell said. “Nomination papers may only be circulated by the candidate.”
The Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Papers can be found online at clerk.countyofdane.com/Elections/Run-for-Office#supervisors. Contact the clerk’s office at 608-266-4121 with any questions related to the paperwork.
In-person public hearings for each district will take place on Sept. 6-7 and will be conducted by board chair Miles. The hearing for District 32 is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Hyatt Place, 846 Liberty Dr., Verona.
The District 9 hearing is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Hampton Inn and Suites Madison West, 483 Commerce Dr., Madison. District 13’s hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Union South, 1308 West Dayton St., Madison.
Interested applicants are welcome to attend the hearing to describe their qualifications for the position. Written support can be submitted to miles@countyofdane.com in advance. Members of the public may register in writing at the hearing.