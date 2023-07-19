With summer officially in full swing, there are plenty of festivities planned to get outside in the warm weather – and Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc. is making sure furry, four-legged family members do not miss out on the fun.
“Barks for Parks,” an annual event for community members and their dogs, will return to Prairie Moraine County Dog Park from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Proceeds from the afternoon will benefit Dane County Parks and Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc.
Guests can expect a fun afternoon in the sun featuring informational stations and activities throughout the dog park. Karben4 Brewing will be on site selling beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with 10% of sales going to Dane County Parks and Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc.
Other stations available at the event include Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc. (membership and information booth), Meet your Park Ranger (and get an “I picked up poop” sticker), Veterinary Emergency Service (VCA), Czar’s Promise and PuppyUp.
Parking at Barks for Parks will be located at both the Prairie Moraine Dog Park, 6679 Wesner Ln. and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Ln. A hydration station will be in the park – attendees must bring their own bowl to fill with water for dogs. Shared bowls will not be provided.
While this is a family-friendly event, it is within the dog park – bringing small children is not advised. Guests should drink responsibly and have a designated driver if consuming alcohol at the event.
Those interested in volunteering at this year’s Barks for Parks can choose from several roles. For more information and to sign up, visit signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/90184602081/?fbclid=IwAR3ngWg76ZrNTG_Inuk3zSGsgJghB0VSOEtDD9n0YTBAaGNboPAx_tgb4c4#/invitation.