Just The Facts

All four-legged guests at Barks for Parks must have a Dane County Dog Permit and comply with all dog park rules.

The Dane County Park System currently offers eight off-leash and on-leash dog parks, according to their website. Permits are required for all dogs – including service animals – to enter any dog park in Dane County. A dog license is required to purchase the permit.

Prairie Moraine County Park features a 79-acre off-leash dog park that frequently wins “best dog park” in local contests. An extensive network of trails over varied terrain, along with mowed play areas and a two-acre small dog park, are available.

For more information on Dane County Dog Parks and rules, visit danecountyparks.com/parks/dogs-in-parks.